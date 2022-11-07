Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
WSIU’s Mid-America Emmy-award winning production ‘InFocus’ returns for a new season
CARBONDALE, ILL. - WSIU Public Broadcasting, the public media arm of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, is proud to announce the return of our flagship program, InFocus, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7pm on the WSIU stations and to highlight the accomplishments of series producer Julie Staley. WSIU’s local television production,...
wsiu.org
Vienna honors Southern Illinois veterans at their annual flag raising ceremony
Vienna paid a special tribute to veterans at the high school today on the eve of Veterans Day. In front of the Vienna High School veterans gathered for the annual “Flag Raising: A Salute to Veterans” program. A large crowd from the community and students from the grade...
wsiu.org
SIU-C surprises a local high school student with a full-ride scholarship
SIU-Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane surprised a senior at Vienna High School with a full-ride scholarship. Kassidy Taylor participated in a youth leadership event at SIU-C and had already applied and been admitted to the University. Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford says students have been working to complete the common...
wsiu.org
Vienna students learn from veterans at their annual ceremony
Vienna students had the chance to learn from veterans Thursday. During the Flag raising, a salute to veteran program Vienna high school and grade school students learned what it means to be a veteran. The students heard from a variety of speakers about sacrifice, pride, honor and more. Special guest...
wsiu.org
Local AAUW chapter will get SIU Campus Climate Survey data
Carbondale's chapter of the American Association of University Women will get a peek at SIU's recent campus climate survey results Tuesday. SIU System Diversity Officer Sheila Caldwell and SIU Carbondale Vice Chancellor for Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Paul Frazier are scheduled to present findings at the virtual meeting. Elaine Jurkowski...
siusalukis.com
Softball coach Jen Sewell inks five, elite high school players in first signing class
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois softball coach Jen Sewell announced her first signing class on Wednesday, an impressive collection of position players, a hitting-pitcher, plus one of the most sought-after high school pitchers in the country. Joining the program next fall are pitcher Maddia Groff, catcher Rylinn Groff, outfielder...
KFVS12
Catching up with newly elected Williamson County sheriff
As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
KFVS12
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School. Crews were called to the scene at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 11.9.22
In West Frankfort, Centerstone, Take Action Today and LifeSource Church, will host two poverty simulations on Saturday, November 12 at LifeSource Church, While there is no charge to attend, registration is required. Refreshments will be provided. The first poverty simulation event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second event will occur from 2-4:30 p.m.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 11.8.22
Rebound invites community members across the Southern Illinois region to its open house to meet staff, students and graduates and learn about our programming, learning opportunities and impact on students across the region. Students work toward achieving their high school diploma or prepare to take the High School Equivalence exam. The open house runs on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7pm.
wsiu.org
A Carbondale man is sentenced for a January kidnapping and home invasion
A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. 40-year-old Justin Carr will serve the sentences concurrently. He must serve at least 85 percent of that time behind bars. Back in January, Carr and 22-year-old Jalyn Rush of Lexington, Illinois,...
KFVS12
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
wfcnnews.com
W. Frankfort PE teacher issued remedial warning; expected to return to work
WEST FRANKFORT - The West Frankfort CUSD #168 school board voted at a special board meeting tonight to issue a remedial warning to an employee accused of denying the use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Mr. Cody Hiller, a physical education teacher at Frankfort Community High School, allegedly...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
Comments / 0