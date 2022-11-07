ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

SIU-C surprises a local high school student with a full-ride scholarship

SIU-Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane surprised a senior at Vienna High School with a full-ride scholarship. Kassidy Taylor participated in a youth leadership event at SIU-C and had already applied and been admitted to the University. Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford says students have been working to complete the common...
VIENNA, IL
wsiu.org

Vienna students learn from veterans at their annual ceremony

Vienna students had the chance to learn from veterans Thursday. During the Flag raising, a salute to veteran program Vienna high school and grade school students learned what it means to be a veteran. The students heard from a variety of speakers about sacrifice, pride, honor and more. Special guest...
VIENNA, IL
wsiu.org

Local AAUW chapter will get SIU Campus Climate Survey data

Carbondale's chapter of the American Association of University Women will get a peek at SIU's recent campus climate survey results Tuesday. SIU System Diversity Officer Sheila Caldwell and SIU Carbondale Vice Chancellor for Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Paul Frazier are scheduled to present findings at the virtual meeting. Elaine Jurkowski...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Catching up with newly elected Williamson County sheriff

As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 11.9.22

In West Frankfort, Centerstone, Take Action Today and LifeSource Church, will host two poverty simulations on Saturday, November 12 at LifeSource Church, While there is no charge to attend, registration is required. Refreshments will be provided. The first poverty simulation event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second event will occur from 2-4:30 p.m.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 11.8.22

Rebound invites community members across the Southern Illinois region to its open house to meet staff, students and graduates and learn about our programming, learning opportunities and impact on students across the region. Students work toward achieving their high school diploma or prepare to take the High School Equivalence exam. The open house runs on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7pm.
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
ILLINOIS STATE
kfmo.com

Goose Creek ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash

A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
WALNUT HILL, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Assault investigation leads to early morning chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

