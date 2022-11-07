Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home

It’s been close to nine months since Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in Super Bowl 56, which is roughly the amount of time it takes to rehab such an injury, depending on the severity, of course.

Rumors have swirled for months on where the three-time Pro Bowler will land when he’s ready to go, which could very well be in the next few weeks. And OBJ himself dropped a few names while discussing precisely what he’s looking for in a new team.

In the above clip shared over the weekend by Complex previewing an upcoming episode of their Volume series, Beckham named four NFL teams with which he’s seemingly had contact before getting into what his ideal situation with his next squad would look like.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill — not saying I only got three or four left, but these next three or four years — into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home. “I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases. I’ve done the rock and roll life.” Odell Beckham Jr.

So we’ve got the Buffalo Bills , Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants , all of whom he’s been linked to recently. In the same clip, responding to the claim that teams only want him for his name, Beckham says “the top teams” and “teams that are all going to the playoffs” are the ones reaching out to him and that “people know what I can do on the field.”

I’m not sure I’d put the 3-6 Packers in the “top teams” group right now, although he’d obviously help Aaron Rodgers immensely. But the other three OBJ mentioned certainly fit that bill at the moment.

A reunion with New York would certainly be interesting, and he’d undoubtedly fill a massive void in the Giants’ receiving corps as it’s sorely lacking experienced contributors. Giving Daniel Jones an established, viable option would spread the field and make Saquon Barkley even more dangerous, as opposing defenses would have to focus more on the Giants’ passing attack.

Odell Beckham Jr. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

It’s been reported that Jerry Jones is extremely interested in bringing Beckham to Dallas to give Dak Prescott another weapon, which makes OBJ’s mention of the Cowboys even more intriguing.

Beckham going to Buffalo would be just bonkers, given the offensive talent that already surrounds Josh Allen.

While OBJ didn’t mention his most recent employer, one would think the Rams would get involved at some point in an attempt to bring him back to help Matthew Stafford, who needs all the help he can get right now. The Chiefs could be in the mix as well.

So now we just sit back and wait to see who will give Odell Beckham Jr. what he’s looking for. The 30-year-old is seemingly done being a rental and could very well choose the team willing to ink him to the longest contract. And in addition to the length of the agreement, there’s obviously going to be the amount of the contract as well.

Settle in, folks. This is about to get good.

