ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

It’s been close to nine months since Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in Super Bowl 56, which is roughly the amount of time it takes to rehab such an injury, depending on the severity, of course.

Rumors have swirled for months on where the three-time Pro Bowler will land when he’s ready to go, which could very well be in the next few weeks. And OBJ himself dropped a few names while discussing precisely what he’s looking for in a new team.

Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he’s seemingly had contact

In the above clip shared over the weekend by Complex previewing an upcoming episode of their Volume series, Beckham named four NFL teams with which he’s seemingly had contact before getting into what his ideal situation with his next squad would look like.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill — not saying I only got three or four left, but these next three or four years — into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home.

“I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases. I’ve done the rock and roll life.”

Odell Beckham Jr.

So we’ve got the Buffalo Bills , Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants , all of whom he’s been linked to recently. In the same clip, responding to the claim that teams only want him for his name, Beckham says “the top teams” and “teams that are all going to the playoffs” are the ones reaching out to him and that “people know what I can do on the field.”

I’m not sure I’d put the 3-6 Packers in the “top teams” group right now, although he’d obviously help Aaron Rodgers immensely. But the other three OBJ mentioned certainly fit that bill at the moment.

A reunion with New York would certainly be interesting, and he’d undoubtedly fill a massive void in the Giants’ receiving corps as it’s sorely lacking experienced contributors. Giving Daniel Jones an established, viable option would spread the field and make Saquon Barkley even more dangerous, as opposing defenses would have to focus more on the Giants’ passing attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIRZr_0j2CevLm00
Odell Beckham Jr. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

It’s been reported that Jerry Jones is extremely interested in bringing Beckham to Dallas to give Dak Prescott another weapon, which makes OBJ’s mention of the Cowboys even more intriguing.

Beckham going to Buffalo would be just bonkers, given the offensive talent that already surrounds Josh Allen.

While OBJ didn’t mention his most recent employer, one would think the Rams would get involved at some point in an attempt to bring him back to help Matthew Stafford, who needs all the help he can get right now. The Chiefs could be in the mix as well.

So now we just sit back and wait to see who will give Odell Beckham Jr. what he’s looking for. The 30-year-old is seemingly done being a rental and could very well choose the team willing to ink him to the longest contract. And in addition to the length of the agreement, there’s obviously going to be the amount of the contract as well.

Settle in, folks. This is about to get good.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 62

Rando Calrissian
2d ago

he is basically SB ring shopping. wherever he goes he won't make the (Positive ) impact that he and others seem to think he will. he didn't participate in training camp, preseason, hasn't been practicing with anyone that is NFL caliber talent. then you're going to add him to a new offense where he has no chemistry with the QB in week 10 and he is going to be a difference maker 😂? that's not even taking into account his ego which has been his worst enemy his entire career. to take a big head like his and drop it into a locker room of a team that's already winning without him and it's going to cause issues

Reply(2)
8
Cain Dough
2d ago

Dont like him much but I think perfect fit for him is bills or bengals and possibly chargers. Brady could make him look good too.

Reply
4
Tommy
1d ago

remember he's naming teams it's not team's wanting him,dude's a drama Queen have the team's he's played on asked him to come back?no and they won't

Reply
2
Related
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Daily Mail

Blame the hallucinogenic tea! Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' offseason use of ayahuasca has him 'in a completely different world,' Robert Griffin III says to explain Green Bay's struggles and the reigning MVP's disappointing play

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers' quarterback rating is at a 17-year low, some of which can be blamed on his use of hallucinogenic drugs, according to ESPN's Robert Griffin III. The former Washington quarterback took a shot at Rodgers for admittedly trying...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to dangerous Baker Mayfield moment

The Carolina Panthers were able to get a big victory on Thursday night over the Atlanta Falcons, which led to a dangerous moment involving Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the backup quarterback behind P.J. Walker in the game, but that didn’t stop him from being extremely pumped up following the victory.
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

217K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy