WPBF News 25

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the House

Video above: Live coverage from KCRA in northern California. Of all the major storylines on Tuesday evening, this is one that few Democrats dispute: It is unlikely the party will control the legislative chamber come January. Given Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to take the majority,...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Live updates: Gubernatorial election results

There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
GEORGIA STATE
WPBF News 25

US cyber officials: 'No evidence' of interference behind isolated Election Day equipment malfunctions

Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television's National Investigative Unit they see "no evidence" of any interference behind isolated election equipment malfunctions in a few states, including in Arizona and New Jersey. Election officials in those states have attributed the outages to technical issues that they said they were working...
ARIZONA STATE

