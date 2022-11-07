Read full article on original website
Related
Trump attacks DeSantis amid positive press: ‘An average Republican governor’
Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for being an “average” governor and “playing games” amid a wave of positive press for DeSantis following the midterm elections.
WPBF News 25
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the House
Video above: Live coverage from KCRA in northern California. Of all the major storylines on Tuesday evening, this is one that few Democrats dispute: It is unlikely the party will control the legislative chamber come January. Given Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to take the majority,...
WPBF News 25
As midterm results continue to come in, here's the balance of power status in the House and Senate
Almost 48 hours after the final polls closed on Election Night, control of Congress is still yet to be determined. The battle for the Senate has come down to three races, though if Democrats pull out victories in Nevada and Arizona, Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff could be a victory lap.
WPBF News 25
Live updates: Gubernatorial election results
There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
WPBF News 25
US officials confirm cyberattacks on election websites in ‘handful’ of states
Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television’s National Investigative Unit that cyberattacks occurred on Election Day against a “handful” of state election websites, with the largest and most sustained attack coming against web pages in Mississippi. Late Tuesday, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office issued a joint...
WPBF News 25
US cyber officials: 'No evidence' of interference behind isolated Election Day equipment malfunctions
Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television's National Investigative Unit they see "no evidence" of any interference behind isolated election equipment malfunctions in a few states, including in Arizona and New Jersey. Election officials in those states have attributed the outages to technical issues that they said they were working...
Comments / 0