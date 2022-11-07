Read full article on original website
Live updates: Gubernatorial election results
There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his…
US cyber officials: 'No evidence' of interference behind isolated Election Day equipment malfunctions
Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television's National Investigative Unit they see "no evidence" of any interference behind isolated election equipment malfunctions in a few states, including in Arizona and New Jersey. Election officials in those states have attributed the outages to technical issues that they said they were working...
2022 U.S midterm election results from around the country
Voters across the country headed to the polls to elect their local representatives to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, as well as electing governors and voting on ballot measures. Here's a look at the 2022 U.S. midterm election results from around the country. See all maps below...
Record-setting number of female governors to make history in 2023
The U.S. will have a record number of female governors in 2023. Still, the record-setting number of 12 will represent a small fraction of the top executives across the 50 states. Related video above: Young women react to groundbreaking wins in Mass. The previous record of nine female governors serving...
First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers
First lady Jill Biden hast hosted a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House
