Breckenridge, CO

Alan Lee Phillips sentenced to 2 life sentences for 1982 slayings

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Alan Lee Phillips sentenced to 2 life sentences for 1982 slayings 00:55

A man convicted in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near Breckenridge in 1982 was sentenced to two life sentences. On Monday, Phillips, 71, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Alan Lee Phillips CBI

Alan Lee Phillips was arrested last year in Dumont after local, state and federal authorities using DNA evidence identified him as a suspect in the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara "Bobbi Jo" Oberholtzer, 29.

A Park County jury in Fairplay convicted Phillips of eight counts including first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder involving felony kidnapping and robbery.

Local, state and federal authorities used DNA testing to help identify Phillips as a potential suspect officials said at the time of Phillips' arrest.

Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer and Annette Schnee CBI

Authorities said the two women, whose bodies were found in separate locations, had no connection. Both were believed to be hitchhiking outside Breckenridge, a ski resort town about 60 miles southwest of Denver, when they disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982.

Friends and family discovered Oberholtzer's body the next day in a snow drift on the summit of 11,542-foot Hoosier Pass, near Breckenridge, one day after she disappeared. Schnee's body was discovered six months later, fully clothed, in a creek in rural Park County. Both women had been shot.

An earlier photo of Alan Lee Phillips CBI

The victims did not know Phillips or each other.

Related
The Denver Gazette

Man fatally stabbed in bank drive-through

A 55-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a Denver bank drive-through Tuesday, according to police and the medical examiner on the case, and a suspect is in custody. Denver Police responded to the stabbing in the UMB Bank drive-through at 1635 E. Colfax Ave. early Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim, Kenneth Stauffer, died on the scene, police said. They found him in the bank drive-through...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced after riot at Golden youth center

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with a riot that injured multiple staff members at a Golden youth center in January. Jaylin Coley, then 18, was charged following the Jan. 3 incident at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. He pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to one count of second-degree assault.
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Man fatally stabbed on East Colfax Avenue, suspect in custody

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning in Denver. The victim was stabbed in the 1600 block of E. Colfax Avenue and later died from his injuries, according to Denver Police. The victim's name will be released by the Denver coroner's office.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Amber Alert issued for infant last seen with father remains in effect

An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado Wednesday in response to a missing infant case out of Denver and remained in effect on Thursday. A slight update was made Thursday morning to the description of the vehicle being sought as part of the investigation.The child, named Riott Garner, was last seen with his father, Anwar Rhoades, 39, in Denver late Wednesday morning. That was at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 5800 block of East 30th Avenue.The two were last seen together in a 2006 Grey 4-door Audi station wagon with duct tape affixed to the front bumper, Denver police said. The license plate is ALWH70. (The original description was that the vehicle was a "Audi Sedan station wagon.")Garner was described as being 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rhoades is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.  If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this child or if you have seen this vehicle officials ask that you call 911 immediately.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police officer on the job with active felony charges

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
MORRISON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing

The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Man sentenced to life for murdering Isabella Thallas in Denver

A Denver judge on Friday sentenced Michael Close to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Close shot and killed Isabella Thallas in 2020 and also tried to kill her boyfriend.The couple was out walking their dog in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 when the crime occurred. Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog and Close apparently had an issue with "a command they used to have their dog defecate," according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The DA's office released a news release on Friday saying "both victims had disengaged from Close" who was in a nearby apartment and "were tending to their dog when Close began shooting."Close, 38, fired the shots with a rifle he got from a friend who was a Denver police officer.A Denver jury convicted Close in September on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. In addition to the life sentence, the judge on Friday also sentenced Close to 48 years for the attempted murder of Simon. Close also was ordered to pay more than $37,000 in restitution.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

14-year-old arrested in murder investigation

The Denver Police Department arrested a 14-year-old for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter following a shooting Friday, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of North Yates Street at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a juvenile female victim, who was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Detectives found a 14-year-old male suspect and arrested him late Friday for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter. Police are not releasing his identity or additional details about the incident since the suspect is a juvenile. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine the suspect's charges. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.
KKTV

Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest

Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED  Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
AURORA, CO
Denver, CO
