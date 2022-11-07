ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia

White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View." "The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
