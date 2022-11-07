ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?

Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice

On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Debbie Collier’s death: Daughter says her mom took her own life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The daughter of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman whose mysterious disappearance and death has captured the nation’s attention, said this week she believes her mother took her own life. Appearing during a YouTube live stream of the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast

ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge man to spend life plus 65 years in prison for murder

McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy