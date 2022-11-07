Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Georgia's Lois Curtis, whose Supreme Court case secured disability rights, dies at 55
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The woman known as the "godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia" and one of the plaintiffs in a landmark civil rights Supreme Court case has died. Georgia Council of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday that artist Lois Curtis, of Clarkston, passed away last week. Curtis...
dawgnation.com
Smael Mondon perfectly sums up the improvement of the Georgia football defense
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon is not a man of many words. When he speaks, he’s usually direct and to the point. On the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff, Mondon didn’t mince words. “Whoever is No. 1 in November, it don’t really matter...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?
Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
Red and Black
Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice
On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
Georgia to See a Familiar Face on Saturday - Reintroducing Justin Robinson
Georgia has become accustomed to playing against familiar faces already this season. In the Florida game alone, two former Georgia players were lined up in the opposition's colors against the Bulldogs in the form of Jalen Kimber and Brenton Cox. As the NCAA Transfer Portal becomes more and ...
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
FOX Carolina
Debbie Collier’s death: Daughter says her mom took her own life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The daughter of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman whose mysterious disappearance and death has captured the nation’s attention, said this week she believes her mother took her own life. Appearing during a YouTube live stream of the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast. ...
Monroe Local News
Walton County District 5 Commissioner Jeremy Adams easily wins reelection
Republican Jeremy Adams cruised to a win in his bid to remain on the Walton County Board of Commissioners. Adams, a Republican, won 84% of the vote against Democrat Adrienne Dowdy Odum. “I am thankful and humbled by the overwhelming support during my re-election campaign both in the primary and...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge man to spend life plus 65 years in prison for murder
McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
Winning tickets worth $1 million, $100K sold in Georgia for Powerball drawing Monday
A single ticket in California won the historic $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot from Monday night. While it wasn’t the record jackpot, some Georgians also walked away with big prizes. Georgia Lottery confirmed that one ticket matched five numbers to win the $1 million prize. The $1 million winner was...
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
