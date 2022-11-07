Read full article on original website
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
With Thanksgiving 2 weeks away, health officials warn to get updated COVID-19 shot
(WXYZ) — The annual Thanksgiving feast is just two weeks away and health officials are advising Americans to get a COVID-19 booster now so that they’re protected for the upcoming holiday season. Your immune response kicks in pretty quickly and your body starts making antibodies not long after...
