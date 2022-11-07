Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
How healthcare measures stacked up in the midterm election
Voters nationwide headed to the midterm polls Nov. 8. Here are results in states with healthcare referendums on the ballot. Some results were too close to call as of Nov. 9. In Arizona, voters overwhelmingly passed a proposition to reduce medical debt, according to The New York Times. Interest on Arizonians' medical debt will drop from 10 percent to 3 percent, and protection on some equities will increase to ensure they are not taken to offset medical debt. The amount of weekly disposable income subject to debt collection will be sliced by more than half.
beckershospitalreview.com
US immigrants' taxes, premiums pay for more healthcare than they use: study
A study published Nov. 9 suggests undocumented immigrants in the U.S. help hold up the nation's healthcare system. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined 210,669 respondents to the 2017 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2014 to 2018 data from the American Community Survey. Immigrants accounted for 14.1 percent of the sample, of which 3.7 percent were documented noncitizens and 3.6 percent were undocumented immigrants.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patients, providers prefer these 27 health systems 2 to 1 over competitors
WebMD and Medscape announced their 2022 Choice Awards on Nov. 10, recognizing hospitals that are preferred by patients and providers across five speciality areas: oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and gastroenterology. To gather data, WebMD randomly intercepted relevant conditions and audiences on its website and provided 1,000 to 1,500 viewers per...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in Cambridge, Mass.,. a 340B contract pharmacy program director to...
beckershospitalreview.com
US healthcare workers walk off the job: 18 strikes in 2022
Healthcare workers have participated in labor strikes across the U.S., citing concerns about staffing, patient care, working conditions and employee retention. Eighteen strikes reported by Becker's Hospital Review this year:. 1. Members of WCMH United Employees, AFT Local 5099, began a two-day strike Oct. 24 at Hartford HealthCare's Windham Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas VA hospital to reopen after two decades
A shuttered Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin, Texas, has been purchased by Merkabah after being closed for almost 20 years, ABC affiliate KXXV reported Nov. 9. The facility will offer a variety of specialty care services and full ambulance services. It will create 300 new jobs with special consideration for local applicants.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 hospitals mulling rural emergency hospital conversions
CMS recently announced the final rule for the emergency rural hospital designation, which is set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The rural emergency hospital designation aims to curb rural hospital closures by offering them a chance to close infrequently used inpatient beds and focus on providing outpatient and emergency department services.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital that fired CEO files for bankruptcy
The San Benito Health Care District board of directors, which oversees Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, on Nov. 4 granted a resolution to declare a fiscal emergency, according to BenitoLink. The news comes three weeks after Hazel Hawkins fired its CEO after about two years in the job. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Montana hospital names COO, chief practice officer
Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic Hospital appointed Caryl Perdaems chief practice officer and Bradley Weast COO. The hospital announced both appointments Nov. 8. Ms. Perdaems most recently served as a system director at Bozeman (Mont.) Health, according to a news release. She begins her new role Nov. 14. Mr. Weast served...
Comments / 0