Voters nationwide headed to the midterm polls Nov. 8. Here are results in states with healthcare referendums on the ballot. Some results were too close to call as of Nov. 9. In Arizona, voters overwhelmingly passed a proposition to reduce medical debt, according to The New York Times. Interest on Arizonians' medical debt will drop from 10 percent to 3 percent, and protection on some equities will increase to ensure they are not taken to offset medical debt. The amount of weekly disposable income subject to debt collection will be sliced by more than half.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO