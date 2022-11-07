ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Democrats solidify control of Delaware government

DOVER, Del. – Democrats in the First State solidified their hold on state government on Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate. Democrats went into the election already in control of both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices.
Cox concedes to Moore in Md. Governor’s race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Republican Dan Cox officially conceded to Democrat Wes Moore Wednesday afternoon. Cox released a statement on Twitter, saying, “I wish Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov-elect Aruna Miller and their families every blessing and success to ensure that he will keep his word and govern positively for all Marylanders. I will pray for them and their new role for all of us.”
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District

MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Is a “red wave” coming? Local political expert shares his predictions with 47 ABC

DELMARVA – Political experts have been predicting a “red wave” to take over the 2022 Midterm Election. “I would have to compare it to the type of gains that the Republicans had in the Clinton Administration, when they gained a total of about 60 seats,” said Delaware State University Professor of Political Science, Dr. Samuel Hoff. “Or, like the Obama Administration when they gained a total of 69 seats.”
Brooke Lierman elected as Md. Comptroller

BALTIMORE, Md. – Brooke Lierman has been elected as Maryland’s first female Comptroller. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman called Lierman Tuesday night to concede. “I am deeply humbled to have earned the support of voters across the state and excited to get work for the people of Maryland,” said Brooke Lierman. “We have an opportunity to build a better Maryland and I look forward to working in partnership with all Marylanders to move our state forward. Thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey.”
Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service

DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SoDel Cares donations to Harry K. Foundation

DELAWARE – SoDel Cares recently presented the Harry K. Foundation with a check for $10,000. The foundation helps fight childhood hunger across Delaware. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
National Long-Term Care Awareness month, financially preparing

DELMARVA – November is National Long-Term Care (LTC) Awareness Month, which educates the public on the importance of long-term care needs for those over 65 years and older to understand and prepare for the costs of health care for aging adults. According to Brent Fuchs, a Financial Planner Professional...
Today’s Forecast: November 11, 2022

Today will be cloudy with periods of rain possible along with a few storms as the remnants of Nicole impact Delmarva. The rain continues into tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s with windy conditions. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low...
Kent Island suffers heartbreaking end to season

FAIRLAND, Md — Manchester Valley defeats Kent Island on strokes in the Class 2A State Semifinal. Both teams had scored one goal a piece to head into overtime. Neither team could score in two overtime periods before it shifted to penalty strokes. Manchester Valley scored two goals in the penalty strokes and Kent Island could only score one. Kent Island finished the season 13-5 on the season.
