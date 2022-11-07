BALTIMORE, Md. – Brooke Lierman has been elected as Maryland’s first female Comptroller. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman called Lierman Tuesday night to concede. “I am deeply humbled to have earned the support of voters across the state and excited to get work for the people of Maryland,” said Brooke Lierman. “We have an opportunity to build a better Maryland and I look forward to working in partnership with all Marylanders to move our state forward. Thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO