Employees are more likely to spring into action when a male leader expresses curiosity than when a female one does, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 8. The Journal referenced a study published to the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes in September. Researchers from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and University College London surveyed 149 managers and their 1,123 direct reports across four companies, two of which were in the healthcare industry.

1 DAY AGO