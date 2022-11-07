Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
The leadership blindspots that let workplace bullying persist
Creating a safe, healthy workplace where employees can thrive is top of mind for leaders, especially amid the "Great Resignation." Still, data shows about 30 percent of Americans are bullied at work. That's because many organizations do not implement strategies that address the full scope of inappropriate behaviors, three experts wrote in a Nov. 10 article for Harvard Business Review.
beckershospitalreview.com
Male leaders get more credit for curiosity than female colleagues, study finds
Employees are more likely to spring into action when a male leader expresses curiosity than when a female one does, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 8. The Journal referenced a study published to the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes in September. Researchers from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and University College London surveyed 149 managers and their 1,123 direct reports across four companies, two of which were in the healthcare industry.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hiring managers grapple with diversity: 5 survey findings
More than half of hiring managers fear their jobs are at stake if they do not hire diverse enough candidates, according to a recent survey from ResumeBuilder.com. The resume aggregator surveyed 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who oversee at least 25 percent of their respective workplaces' hiring. Five key findings from...
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristinaCare partners with virtual care company Hims & Hers
ChristianaCare has partnered with virtual care company Hims & Hers to offer patients in several East Coast states access to in-person primary and specialty care services. By partnering with Hims & Hers, the Newark, Del.-based health system gains access to a broader patient population for its Center for Virtual Health and network of primary care, outpatient services and specialty care services, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the virtual care company.
Female conductor with Warren Symphony Orchestra defies gender divide in music
Among local music groups reviving schedules canceled during the COVID-19 crisis is the Warren Symphony Orchestra ― formerly the Motor City Orchestra ― marking 50 years after its founding. On Sunday, the group has its first normal concert in 2 1/2 years. That's normal as in not wearing masks and not sitting six feet apart, roadblocks to playing their best. ...
Comments / 0