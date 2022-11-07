ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WMDT.com

National Long-Term Care Awareness month, financially preparing

DELMARVA – November is National Long-Term Care (LTC) Awareness Month, which educates the public on the importance of long-term care needs for those over 65 years and older to understand and prepare for the costs of health care for aging adults. According to Brent Fuchs, a Financial Planner Professional...
Delaware LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
WMDT.com

Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service

DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WHYY

Delaware adds 120,000 trees as part of ‘Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative’

After more than a year, the “Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative” is still moving toward its goal of planting one million trees to mirror the First State’s population. The initiative is part of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, which Governor John Carney introduced last year in order to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions while improving its resilience to the consequences of climate change.
WMDT.com

SoDel Cares donations to Harry K. Foundation

DELAWARE – SoDel Cares recently presented the Harry K. Foundation with a check for $10,000. The foundation helps fight childhood hunger across Delaware. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com

Delaware State Auditor elect Lydia York reacts to victory

DELAWARE – We caught up with State Auditor-Elect, Lydia York, after her victory. She received more than 50% of the votes, defeating Republican candidate Janice Lorrah. She tells 47ABC her focus is still bringing structure to the state auditor’s office. As she’s still processing this victory, she adds...
WMDT.com

Md. voters approve cannabis legalization

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland voters approved Question 4, a ballot question to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older. Maryland is now the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. Starting July 1, 2023, adults will be able to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and...
Katie Cherrix

Five Reasons Why the Delmarva Peninsula is Perfect for Retirees

If you're relocating for retirement, Florida isn't your only option. You can enjoy a peaceful, rich retirement on the Delmarva Peninsula. Scenic forests, small towns, and beautiful beaches are surrounded by the waters of the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. On Delmarva, there are plenty of safe places to relax, enjoy outdoor recreation, dine, shop, and live life on your terms. Here are five reasons why you should consider moving to Delmarva for your retirement.
WGRZ TV

Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
WDEL 1150AM

Jennings secures second term as attorney general

Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings has declared victory in her reelection bid. Delaware Department of Elections data showed Jennings garnered nearly 54% of the vote to beat GOP challenger Julieanne Murray. Murray, a Georgetown attorney, unsuccessfully ran for governor against incumbent John Carney in 2020. "I want to congratulate my...
WMDT.com

New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District

MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
