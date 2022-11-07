Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's veterans now able to indicate their status on driver licenses and ID cards
Delaware's veterans will now be able to indicate their status on state-issued driver licenses and ID cards. The word "VETERAN" is in red capital letters underneath the date of birth, and Delaware DMV Director Jana Simpler said the hope is it can make things more convenient for veterans. "The Veteran...
WMDT.com
National Long-Term Care Awareness month, financially preparing
DELMARVA – November is National Long-Term Care (LTC) Awareness Month, which educates the public on the importance of long-term care needs for those over 65 years and older to understand and prepare for the costs of health care for aging adults. According to Brent Fuchs, a Financial Planner Professional...
WMDT.com
“Treating people with compassion:” Delmarva first responders receive training on developmental disabilities
MILFORD, Del. – People with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by violence and crime, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. To help change that narrative, The Delaware Network for Excellence in Autism hosted training sessions Wednesday at the Milford Wellness Village. The goal was to give first responders the...
Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes
It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Delaware
A popular regional grocery store chain recently opened its first store location in Delaware, adding approximately 450 jobs to the local area. Read on to learn more. The Wegmans grocery store chain recently opened its first Delaware location in Wilmington.
WMDT.com
Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Delaware adds 120,000 trees as part of ‘Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative’
After more than a year, the “Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative” is still moving toward its goal of planting one million trees to mirror the First State’s population. The initiative is part of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, which Governor John Carney introduced last year in order to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions while improving its resilience to the consequences of climate change.
WMDT.com
SoDel Cares donations to Harry K. Foundation
DELAWARE – SoDel Cares recently presented the Harry K. Foundation with a check for $10,000. The foundation helps fight childhood hunger across Delaware. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
Delaware elects most diverse General Assembly, including a Miss America contestant
Tuesday’s election brought nine new faces to the 62-member General Assembly, and gives Democrats a slightly larger margin than their already formidable advantage. Here are the unofficial results for all Delaware races. Among the new faes in Dover is Sophie Phillips, who represented Delaware in the Miss America pageant...
WMDT.com
“Everybody wants lower prices:” Local experts weigh in on gas price hike, potential political connection
DELAWARE – If you’ve pulled up to the pump recently, you’ve noticed the lower gas prices didn’t last for long. The state average in Delaware now $3.87, a $.10 jump just from last week. AAA Mid-Atlantic says it makes this fall quite unusual. “Typically, this time...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Auditor elect Lydia York reacts to victory
DELAWARE – We caught up with State Auditor-Elect, Lydia York, after her victory. She received more than 50% of the votes, defeating Republican candidate Janice Lorrah. She tells 47ABC her focus is still bringing structure to the state auditor’s office. As she’s still processing this victory, she adds...
WMDT.com
Md. voters approve cannabis legalization
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland voters approved Question 4, a ballot question to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older. Maryland is now the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. Starting July 1, 2023, adults will be able to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting called a success, Department of Elections investigating ballot shortage
Election Day in Delaware saw many wins and losses, not just among candidates, but in its voting system too. Despite the loss of mail-in voting, the Department of Elections is pleased with the roll-out of another new voting method in Delaware this year. More than 56,000 Delawareans took advantage of...
Five Reasons Why the Delmarva Peninsula is Perfect for Retirees
If you're relocating for retirement, Florida isn't your only option. You can enjoy a peaceful, rich retirement on the Delmarva Peninsula. Scenic forests, small towns, and beautiful beaches are surrounded by the waters of the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. On Delmarva, there are plenty of safe places to relax, enjoy outdoor recreation, dine, shop, and live life on your terms. Here are five reasons why you should consider moving to Delmarva for your retirement.
delawarepublic.org
Narrow margin in 21st House District election could prompt a recount
Delaware is expected to see its first recount in a state legislative race on more than a decade this week. The unofficial tally Tuesday in the 21st House District showed Republican state Rep. Mike Ramone with only a 35-vote lead over Democrat Frank Burns. Ramone has held this seat since...
WGRZ TV
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
WDEL 1150AM
Jennings secures second term as attorney general
Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings has declared victory in her reelection bid. Delaware Department of Elections data showed Jennings garnered nearly 54% of the vote to beat GOP challenger Julieanne Murray. Murray, a Georgetown attorney, unsuccessfully ran for governor against incumbent John Carney in 2020. "I want to congratulate my...
NBC Philadelphia
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Local U.S. House Races, Other Election Results
LIVE: Follow along with election results for all key races in our area. The Keystone State is the focal point of national politics this week as the balance of power in the United States Senate could very well be decided by Pennsylvania voters in the midterm elections. NBC10 has complete...
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
