Wisconsin State

ONE TIME
3d ago

This state could use the money off the taxes of marijuana down here in Illinois the first year it was legal the state made $540 million in taxes. I come up to see family and your roads are terrible especially the side streets.

Grow A Set
3d ago

just vote redremember that numbnuts governor that stripped you of your rights and made you mask your face for a year and a half for NOTHING. VOTE RED 🇺🇸

Matthew Welter
3d ago

Marijuana is always on the ballot when a side is loosing. Nothing ever happens once they get in office. And as gun laws go… shall not be infringed. So who cares

Reply(4)
Related
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks

MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'Forward Latino' reveals new midterm election data focusing on the Hispanic vote in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --The nonprofit organization 'Forward Latino' revealed new data on how Hispanics in Wisconsin voted during the midterm. According to the organization, they reached out to more than 66,000 eligible Latino voters across the state of Wisconsin. President and CEO of Forward Latino, Darryl Morin, told CBS 58 that their "Mi Voto Cuenta" or "My Vote Counts" campaign, has been their most aggressive one yet.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Significant amount of Wisconsin voters want marijuana legalized

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor drew most of the attention on Election Day, many voters made their voices heard in favor of marijuana legalization. Tuesday, Wisconsin voters in five municipalities and three counties saw referendum questions about legalizing marijuana. In Milwaukee County and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Down the drain: Money Wisconsin misses by keeping cannabis caged

In early November, Dane County residents voted in favor of marijuana legalization in a non-binding referendum — for the third time in eight years. Dane County residents aren’t alone. A Marquette Law School poll from October found 64% of Wisconsinites support legalization, continuing a six-year streak of broad support for marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?

(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'The number one issue': Pro-choice advocates in Wisconsin discuss potential impacts of election results on reproductive rights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Abortion access was one of this election season's most polarizing topics, and reproductive rights advocates in Wisconsin are calling the 2022 midterms "historic" as voters came out to "show support" on Tuesday. Currently, doctors and nurses are banned from performing abortions in the state, following the...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Where to find Wisconsin election results:

(WFRV) – As the day moves along, results will come in for multiple races across Wisconsin, and Local 5 will have up-to-the-minute results. Local 5 will be sending push alerts when a winner in the Governor and Senate is called. The polls close at 8 p.m. Looking for a...
WISCONSIN STATE

