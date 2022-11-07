Read full article on original website
ONE TIME
3d ago
This state could use the money off the taxes of marijuana down here in Illinois the first year it was legal the state made $540 million in taxes. I come up to see family and your roads are terrible especially the side streets.
Grow A Set
3d ago
just vote redremember that numbnuts governor that stripped you of your rights and made you mask your face for a year and a half for NOTHING. VOTE RED 🇺🇸
Matthew Welter
3d ago
Marijuana is always on the ballot when a side is loosing. Nothing ever happens once they get in office. And as gun laws go… shall not be infringed. So who cares
22
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
CBS 58
How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks
MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
CBS 58
'Forward Latino' reveals new midterm election data focusing on the Hispanic vote in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --The nonprofit organization 'Forward Latino' revealed new data on how Hispanics in Wisconsin voted during the midterm. According to the organization, they reached out to more than 66,000 eligible Latino voters across the state of Wisconsin. President and CEO of Forward Latino, Darryl Morin, told CBS 58 that their "Mi Voto Cuenta" or "My Vote Counts" campaign, has been their most aggressive one yet.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
Wisconsin Republicans come up short on legislative supermajority
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans were just two seats short in the state Assembly from capturing a supermajority in the state Legislature and having the power to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto pen. The cause of their shortcoming was two-fold, both in the margin of victory on Tuesday and how the district lines are drawn in Wisconsin. “This was a good...
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
CBS 58
Significant amount of Wisconsin voters want marijuana legalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor drew most of the attention on Election Day, many voters made their voices heard in favor of marijuana legalization. Tuesday, Wisconsin voters in five municipalities and three counties saw referendum questions about legalizing marijuana. In Milwaukee County and...
CBS 58
Assembly Speaker Vos to CBS 58: Willing to compromise on abortion law & school funding, Evers doubtful
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos indicated a willingness to compromise with Democratic Governor Tony Evers on the state's abortion law and school funding. The movement comes as many politicos are fearing another four years of partisan gridlock at the statehouse. CBS 58 was...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Daily Cardinal
Down the drain: Money Wisconsin misses by keeping cannabis caged
In early November, Dane County residents voted in favor of marijuana legalization in a non-binding referendum — for the third time in eight years. Dane County residents aren’t alone. A Marquette Law School poll from October found 64% of Wisconsinites support legalization, continuing a six-year streak of broad support for marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
What went wrong for Michels?
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
wearegreenbay.com
Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?
(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
CBS 58
'The number one issue': Pro-choice advocates in Wisconsin discuss potential impacts of election results on reproductive rights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Abortion access was one of this election season's most polarizing topics, and reproductive rights advocates in Wisconsin are calling the 2022 midterms "historic" as voters came out to "show support" on Tuesday. Currently, doctors and nurses are banned from performing abortions in the state, following the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Racine votes in favor of both overturning Wisconsin’s abortion ban and legalizing marijuana
RACINE — Two non-binding referendums on the ballots for voters in the City of Racine, one for the legalization of marijuana and the other for overturning the state’s anti-abortion law, have passed. “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 “Yes” votes...
wearegreenbay.com
Where to find Wisconsin election results:
(WFRV) – As the day moves along, results will come in for multiple races across Wisconsin, and Local 5 will have up-to-the-minute results. Local 5 will be sending push alerts when a winner in the Governor and Senate is called. The polls close at 8 p.m. Looking for a...
