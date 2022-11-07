WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --The nonprofit organization 'Forward Latino' revealed new data on how Hispanics in Wisconsin voted during the midterm. According to the organization, they reached out to more than 66,000 eligible Latino voters across the state of Wisconsin. President and CEO of Forward Latino, Darryl Morin, told CBS 58 that their "Mi Voto Cuenta" or "My Vote Counts" campaign, has been their most aggressive one yet.

