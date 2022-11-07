Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Jefferson Health president departing for Highmark Health
Bruce Meyer, MD, president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and senior executive vice president of Thomas Jefferson University, has accepted a new role with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health overseeing payer-provider strategy. Dr. Meyer will serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president for Highmark Health, which operates health insurance...
cranberryeagle.com
Paramount Senior Living closing
Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
Pittsburgh medical marijuana firm raises nearly $18 million in outside investment
PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based Maitri Holdings LLC, a medical marijuana company, has raised nearly $18 million in outside investment, according to public SEC documents. Corinne Ogrodnik, managing director and a co-founder of Maitri, said the company was not at liberty to discuss specific plans for the funds or name the investors behind the raise but added that “Maitri’s future is bright” in a statement. Ogrodnik founded Maitri with COO Joe Vesely in 2016.
Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years
Since the decline of steel and coal, Pittsburgh has experienced waves of depopulation still visible through thousands of abandoned and vacant properties, buried in tax debt with no one to pay it off. Many so-called Rust Belt cities facing similar problems created land banks, organizations with the power to clear debt and taxes from abandoned […] The post Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
Voters strike down cut Norwin Public Library funding cut
IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Voters struck down a plan to cut funding to the Norwin Public Library. The ballot referendum asked residents in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin if their library tax should be cut from 1.2 mill to 0.2 mill. A group calling itself Friends of the Norwin Library Reform was behind the measure asking voters to vote yes to cut the tax, calling it a burden on taxpayers and saying the library isn't needed as much now because of cell phones and laptops. Had the measure been passed, the Norwin Public Library director said the library would have lost half its budget and could have closed in three to four years. She said the library tax breaks down to $22 per household. The majority of voters were not in favor of cutting the library's funding.
Doctor denounces Allegheny County's use of health workers to count votes
Allegheny County Health Department workers are pitching in with Election Day duties, prompting one Pittsburgh-based doctor to criticize the move at a time when the county’s health resources are in high demand. “I think it’s a poor use of resources — I don’t think people became doctors and epidemiologists...
Pittsburgh City Council president says West End 'excluded' from public discussions about police chief search
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith on Wednesday said she felt her West End council district was “excluded” from conversations about what city residents hope to see in the city’s new police chief. Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration held listening sessions over the past few weeks at Carrick...
Group posing as poll security reported in Allegheny Co.
County spokesperson Amie Downs said in a release that a judge of elections was apparently talking to a voter about a candidate. That was reported just before 7 p.m.
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
Tony DeLuca wins Legislative Seat one month after death
Tony DeLuca won a re-election for Pennsylvania State Representative in the state’s 32nd Legislative District after his death last month. Lymphoma complications took the life of DeLuca on October 9th this year, he was 85 years old.
wtae.com
Cease and desist order issued against people claiming to be poll security
A court order just issued against a group calling themselves "the commission security". Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been told they were going to some polling places throughout Allegheny County Tuesday indicating they were poll security. They are now prohibited from traveling to or entering any polling place within the...
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
Special election to be set as DeLuca wins seat posthumously
Former state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who died Oct. 9, brought in the most votes to win the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Oakmont, Verona, Plum and most of Penn Hills. He defeated Queonia “Zarah” Livingston of the Green party with 82% of the vote. There were no Republicans on the ticket.
District judge alerts Lower Burrell Council about reports of suspicious gray car
District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec spoke at the Lower Burrell Council meeting Monday to report a suspicious silver/gray car with three men that stopped at a city home and other locations. She asked city police Chief John Marhefka whether he had heard of any incidents involving the car and the...
New public works facility won't be ready to help Pittsburgh's South Hills neighborhoods this winter
Residents in Pittsburgh’s South Hills neighborhoods might not be wishing for a white Christmas this year. A Department of Public Works facility that was supposed to bring snow plows, salt and other supplies to the district won’t be built this winter, Councilman Anthony Coghill said. Coghill represents Pittsburgh...
Sharpsburg residents face 25% tax increase in 2023
Sharpsburg residents could be facing a considerable property tax increase in 2023. Council approved a tentative $4.6 million budget, which includes $1.2 million in a sewer fund and $78,000 in liquid fuels. The proposed budget includes a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, to 9.75. If approved, the owner of...
wtae.com
Family of murdered Scott Twp. Taco Bell employee speaking out, raising funds for funeral
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The family of the Taco Bell employee who was shot and killed by his manager at the restaurant in Scott Twp. have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to deal with his funeral expenses. The mother and sister of victim Dorian Carver spoke with...
