beckershospitalreview.com

Jefferson Health president departing for Highmark Health

Bruce Meyer, MD, president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and senior executive vice president of Thomas Jefferson University, has accepted a new role with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health overseeing payer-provider strategy. Dr. Meyer will serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president for Highmark Health, which operates health insurance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Paramount Senior Living closing

Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh medical marijuana firm raises nearly $18 million in outside investment

PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based Maitri Holdings LLC, a medical marijuana company, has raised nearly $18 million in outside investment, according to public SEC documents. Corinne Ogrodnik, managing director and a co-founder of Maitri, said the company was not at liberty to discuss specific plans for the funds or name the investors behind the raise but added that “Maitri’s future is bright” in a statement. Ogrodnik founded Maitri with COO Joe Vesely in 2016.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years

Since the decline of steel and coal, Pittsburgh has experienced waves of depopulation still visible through thousands of abandoned and vacant properties, buried in tax debt with no one to pay it off. Many so-called Rust Belt cities facing similar problems created land banks, organizations with the power to clear debt and taxes from abandoned […] The post Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Voters strike down cut Norwin Public Library funding cut

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Voters struck down a plan to cut funding to the Norwin Public Library. The ballot referendum asked residents in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin if their library tax should be cut from 1.2 mill to 0.2 mill. A group calling itself Friends of the Norwin Library Reform was behind the measure asking voters to vote yes to cut the tax, calling it a burden on taxpayers and saying the library isn't needed as much now because of cell phones and laptops. Had the measure been passed, the Norwin Public Library director said the library would have lost half its budget and could have closed in three to four years. She said the library tax breaks down to $22 per household.  The majority of voters were not in favor of cutting the library's funding. 
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Sharpsburg residents face 25% tax increase in 2023

Sharpsburg residents could be facing a considerable property tax increase in 2023. Council approved a tentative $4.6 million budget, which includes $1.2 million in a sewer fund and $78,000 in liquid fuels. The proposed budget includes a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, to 9.75. If approved, the owner of...
SHARPSBURG, PA

