IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Voters struck down a plan to cut funding to the Norwin Public Library. The ballot referendum asked residents in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin if their library tax should be cut from 1.2 mill to 0.2 mill. A group calling itself Friends of the Norwin Library Reform was behind the measure asking voters to vote yes to cut the tax, calling it a burden on taxpayers and saying the library isn't needed as much now because of cell phones and laptops. Had the measure been passed, the Norwin Public Library director said the library would have lost half its budget and could have closed in three to four years. She said the library tax breaks down to $22 per household. The majority of voters were not in favor of cutting the library's funding.

IRWIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO