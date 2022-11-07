MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters overwhelmingly voted yes toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. With Tuesday's vote, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to say slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited. The proposal had to pass two different makeups of the Vermont Senate and the Vermont House of Representatives before being voted on by Vermonters.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO