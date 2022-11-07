Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Senate - See election results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Congress - See election results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
mynbc5.com
Re-elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott faces Democratic majority in upcoming session
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters re-elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to a fourth term on Tuesday, after Scott defeated his Democratic challenger by a landslide of nearly 50 percentage points. However, Democratic lawmakers picked up more seats in the incoming legislature, a move that is bound to make things difficult...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Lieutenant Governor's race: See results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont residents will head to the polls on Election Day to cast their ballot for the state's next lieutenant governor in a race between David Zuckerman and Sen. Joe Benning. This year, former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman (D-VT) is running to take back his old job...
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Election results 2022: See live results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters made a number of crucial decisions to make on Election Day, as six of their eight statewide offices are up for a vote this year. Among those races, Vermonters will have to decide who they want to be the state's lone congressional representative after current Rep. Peter Welch chose to run for Sen. Patrick Leahy's U.S. Senate seat.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Proposal 5: Reproductive Liberty - see results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — This year, Vermont voters will decide whether or not to approveProposal 5, also referred to as Vermont's reproductive liberty amendment, amid nationwide controversy surrounding the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. If approved, the proposal would amend the Constitution of the State of Vermont...
mynbc5.com
Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
mynbc5.com
In historic victory, Becca Balint becomes first woman to represent Vermont in Congress
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Democrat Becca Balint has won the race for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, the president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle-school teacher, beat the...
mynbc5.com
Voters say yes for Vermont Proposal 2: Abolish slavery
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters overwhelmingly voted yes toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. With Tuesday's vote, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to say slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited. The proposal had to pass two different makeups of the Vermont Senate and the Vermont House of Representatives before being voted on by Vermonters.
mynbc5.com
Live election results for Vermont, New York and New Hampshire
Voters across the country will turn out to vote for a variety of statewide and local races on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In our region, a number of high-profile races are on voters' ballots, including decisions on crucial state representatives as well as issues like the abolishment of slavery and whether or not Vermont voters wish to enshrine reproductive rights into their state constitution.
mynbc5.com
Fives communities overwhelming agree to work together to expand broadband access
Five Vermont communities have agreed to form a communication union district with a goal of bringing fast internet speeds into homes. About 89 percent of ballots from Shelburne, Essex, Essex Junction, South Burlington, and Williston voted yes. The Vermont Community Broadband Board assisted in getting this proposal on the ballot...
mynbc5.com
New York State Senate District 45 - See election results
NEW YORK — New York State Sen. Daniel Stec is looking to win reelection against his Democratic opponent, Jean Lapper. Stec is looking to win a second term as state senator. He previously served as a state assemblyman for 4 consecutive terms beginning in 2012. Scroll to see live...
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
mynbc5.com
“The money stays more in the state”: why Vermonters should buy local this holiday season
ORWELL, Vt. — Two weeks from now, families across the nation will be gathering with family and friends to not only give thanks, but to eat some turkey. However, not everyone knows where their Thanksgiving bird comes from, and the Vermont Fresh Network encourages folks to buy local this holiday season.
mynbc5.com
SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits
Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits upwards of millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. Thursday morning, the United University...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Department of Health unveils new software expected to improve patient care
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Health is unveiling a new statewide initiative through a partnership with the clinical software company VisualDx. The first-of-its-kind program is expected to mobilize public health across Vermont and will bring the latest information to phones and other mobile devices. It will also provide patients with real-time diagnosis, results, or treatment options.
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Health launching a new Center for Advancing Rural Health Equity
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Health is collaborating with Upper Valley community organizations to improve health equity in rural areas of Vermont and New Hampshire. “COVID-19 has really revealed the fact that some people have better health outcomes than others,” said Dr. Sally Kraft, the vice president of Population Health at Dartmouth Health. “And we know that health outcomes are a product not only of the health care services that you receive in the hospital or in a clinic.”
mynbc5.com
Kathy Hochul declared winner of NY Governor race
ALBANY, N.Y. — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomoresigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of...
Comments / 0