It's been a tough year, huh? How are your finances holding up?. I can't comment on your financial status, but I just about fainted when I had to pay almost $5 for eggs for the first time. Pricing for everyday necessities has gotten out of control. I won't even get into all the supply chain issues we've experienced here in NJ and the Greater Philadelphia region lately. I'm pretty sure I've never seen bare shelves the way I have this year. Not to bum you out, but that's just what my experience has been.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO