Philadelphia, PA

Marilyn Johnson

Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Rare Book Fair to feature dealers from across the country

Avid readers and casual browsers alike will find something to satisfy their tastes during the Philadelphia Rare Book Fair. The exhibition, which includes more than 20 dealers from across the country, will be open to the general public on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the historic Trinity Memorial Church in Center City. The fair is free to attend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Best Deals for Thanksgiving Dinner in Philadelphia

There are a lot of Philadelphia restaurants open for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is affecting everybody this year and prices have gone up on everything. Holiday dining is definitely more expensive this year whether you’re staying home or dining out. I checked a bunch of places offering Thanksgiving dining in Philadelphia and I decided instead of doing a round-up, I will share my “picks” for the best bang for your buck dining experiences in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report

One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Experts Reveal Just How Bad Inflation Has Hit Philadelphia & NJ

It's been a tough year, huh? How are your finances holding up?. I can't comment on your financial status, but I just about fainted when I had to pay almost $5 for eggs for the first time. Pricing for everyday necessities has gotten out of control. I won't even get into all the supply chain issues we've experienced here in NJ and the Greater Philadelphia region lately. I'm pretty sure I've never seen bare shelves the way I have this year. Not to bum you out, but that's just what my experience has been.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Skip the cooking and dine at these Philly restaurants this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about two weeks away, and many are looking forward to sharing delicious meals with loved ones. For those who have not yet made preparations, or simply want a low-stress option that doesn't involve tearing apart the kitchen, there are plenty of restaurants in the area serving fixed-price Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday, Nov. 24.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

2 teens steal cash from charity event at Murph's Bar in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Movember charity event in Fishtown took a troubling turn Tuesday night when teenagers grabbed a jar full of cash donations and took off. The Philadelphia Police Department says several hundred dollars were taken from the event at Murph's Bar.The alleged theft was also captured on camera.  Security video showed the moments two people make a daring escape while allegedly stealing a jar full of cash."They saw an opportunity," Anthony Rinaldi said. Rinaldi, 32, says the jar had about $500 that people donated to his Movember event he was hosting at Murph's Bar in Fishtown Tuesday night."It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots despite projected winners announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning.  City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city. They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

