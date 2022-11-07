Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Philly Today: You’d Be Surprised How Many People Show Up at Airports With Loaded Guns
Local rapper Tierra Whack, who was arrested this week after she allegedly brought a loaded gun to the Philadelphia airport, is just one of many. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Two Brothers Open Philadelphia’s First Black-Owned Brewery
Great things are in the plans for this brewery as it heads toward a grand opening in a new location. Two Locals Brewing Co. is making history as Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery after signing a lease at uCity Square, a mixed-use development on the Drexel University campus. According to...
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
Philadelphia Rare Book Fair to feature dealers from across the country
Avid readers and casual browsers alike will find something to satisfy their tastes during the Philadelphia Rare Book Fair. The exhibition, which includes more than 20 dealers from across the country, will be open to the general public on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the historic Trinity Memorial Church in Center City. The fair is free to attend.
Best Deals for Thanksgiving Dinner in Philadelphia
There are a lot of Philadelphia restaurants open for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is affecting everybody this year and prices have gone up on everything. Holiday dining is definitely more expensive this year whether you’re staying home or dining out. I checked a bunch of places offering Thanksgiving dining in Philadelphia and I decided instead of doing a round-up, I will share my “picks” for the best bang for your buck dining experiences in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving.
Philly Today: Officials Remove Secret Surveillance Cameras from Ballot Box Locations
The shenanigans have begun. Here's what you need to know to get through Election Day. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
The casino has made up its mind about the smoking question.Image via iStock. A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times.
Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report
One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
Experts Reveal Just How Bad Inflation Has Hit Philadelphia & NJ
It's been a tough year, huh? How are your finances holding up?. I can't comment on your financial status, but I just about fainted when I had to pay almost $5 for eggs for the first time. Pricing for everyday necessities has gotten out of control. I won't even get into all the supply chain issues we've experienced here in NJ and the Greater Philadelphia region lately. I'm pretty sure I've never seen bare shelves the way I have this year. Not to bum you out, but that's just what my experience has been.
Skip the cooking and dine at these Philly restaurants this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about two weeks away, and many are looking forward to sharing delicious meals with loved ones. For those who have not yet made preparations, or simply want a low-stress option that doesn't involve tearing apart the kitchen, there are plenty of restaurants in the area serving fixed-price Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Philly Today: If You Voted By Mail, Stop Whatever You’re Doing and Check These Lists
The city has published the names of hundreds of voters whose mail-in ballots are problematic. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not ‘cheating’ in Philadelphia
CLAIM: Video shows masked man at polling site “cheating” in front of cameras in Philadelphia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He was initialing ballots to be handed out to voters, a standard procedure mandated by state law, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
2 teens steal cash from charity event at Murph's Bar in Fishtown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Movember charity event in Fishtown took a troubling turn Tuesday night when teenagers grabbed a jar full of cash donations and took off. The Philadelphia Police Department says several hundred dollars were taken from the event at Murph's Bar.The alleged theft was also captured on camera. Security video showed the moments two people make a daring escape while allegedly stealing a jar full of cash."They saw an opportunity," Anthony Rinaldi said. Rinaldi, 32, says the jar had about $500 that people donated to his Movember event he was hosting at Murph's Bar in Fishtown Tuesday night."It was...
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Purchase vinyl, show off, swap, trade, sell and build solar-powered instruments at the Velocities analog music event
Ever wonder what happens to old buildings after businesses shut down or move on and they sit empty? A local group has been working to utilize those spaces while they're in between tenants. Now and Then Marketplace and architecture studio ISA partnered to create the Meantime organization. Meantime works to...
Brother of MOVE bombing victims sues city of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania
Lionell Dotson's sisters were killed when police dropped a bomb on an Osage Avenue home on May 13, 1985.
Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots despite projected winners announced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning. City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city. They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday.
Fact Check: Was Dr. Oz Claim About Homicides in Philadelphia Accurate?
Republican senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz has made crime a benchmark issue of his campaign.
