Apple Watch Series 7 drops to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

Some of the best early Black Friday deals have already brought down prices of many products to an all-time low. Today, Walmart kicked off its Black Friday sales and while most of them are only available for Walmart Plus members at first, here is one gem that is surprisingly accessible to everyone.

For a limited time the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) variant is on sale for just $329 at Walmart . This straight knocks $100 off the original price of $429 for the watch. This is a great deal on last year’s Apple Watch model and it's the lowest price we've seen for this model. The only catch is that the low price applies to only the Midnight Aluminum case color.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm GPS + Cellular): $429 $329 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 7 last year brings some of the best health tracking and fitness features to your wrist. It features a bright display, IPX6 certification and up to 33% faster charging than its predecessor. It also has ECG and SPO2 monitoring. We have seen huge price cuts on the 45mm model in the past, but this is the lowest price ever for the 41mm model. The deal applies to the Midnight Aluminum color. View Deal

The Apple Watch 7 may not be the latest and greatest but it is still a pretty solid smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 7 review , we said that if there was finally a time to fully recommend adding Cellular support to your smartwatch, it is with this watch. This is the smartwatch that added a full keyboard, reduced bezels and brought some impressive health tracking features.

There is an ECG monitor, blood oxygen monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and this wearable comes with 3 months of Apple Fitness Plus . With the new watchOS 9 update, Apple Watch 7 also gets the new low power mode that was introduced with Apple Watch Series 8 . It also brings sleep tracking and fitness tracking and boasts of a pretty good 18 hours of battery life.

The only new features you will miss out versus the Apple Watch 8 is the skin temperature sensor and crash detection. Otherwise, thanks to watchOS 9, the Apple Watch experience largely remains the same between the two watches. If you have had your eye on an Apple Watch, then this is a great deal to grab while stocks last.

You can also check out our Walmart Black Friday Deals live blog for all the best discounts on the hottest tech products.