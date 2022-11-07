ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Apple Watch Series 7 drops to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

By Sanjana Prakash
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZPjy_0j2CbkdY00

Some of the best early Black Friday deals have already brought down prices of many products to an all-time low. Today, Walmart kicked off its Black Friday sales and while most of them are only available for Walmart Plus members at first, here is one gem that is surprisingly accessible to everyone.

For a limited time the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) variant is on sale for just $329 at Walmart . This straight knocks $100 off the original price of $429 for the watch. This is a great deal on last year’s Apple Watch model and it's the lowest price we've seen for this model. The only catch is that the low price applies to only the Midnight Aluminum case color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OpQV_0j2CbkdY00

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm GPS + Cellular): $429 $329 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 7 last year brings some of the best health tracking and fitness features to your wrist. It features a bright display, IPX6 certification and up to 33% faster charging than its predecessor. It also has ECG and SPO2 monitoring. We have seen huge price cuts on the 45mm model in the past, but this is the lowest price ever for the 41mm model. The deal applies to the Midnight Aluminum color. View Deal

The Apple Watch 7 may not be the latest and greatest but it is still a pretty solid smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 7 review , we said that if there was finally a time to fully recommend adding Cellular support to your smartwatch, it is with this watch. This is the smartwatch that added a full keyboard, reduced bezels and brought some impressive health tracking features.

There is an ECG monitor, blood oxygen monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and this wearable comes with 3 months of Apple Fitness Plus . With the new watchOS 9 update, Apple Watch 7 also gets the new low power mode that was introduced with Apple Watch Series 8 . It also brings sleep tracking and fitness tracking and boasts of a pretty good 18 hours of battery life.

The only new features you will miss out versus the Apple Watch 8 is the skin temperature sensor and crash detection. Otherwise, thanks to watchOS 9, the Apple Watch experience largely remains the same between the two watches. If you have had your eye on an Apple Watch, then this is a great deal to grab while stocks last.

You can also check out our Walmart Black Friday Deals live blog for all the best discounts on the hottest tech products.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Samsung Early Black Friday deals: 9 promos that seem too good to be true

When it comes to Samsung early Black Friday deals, so many people are looking for discounts on TVs. After all, there’s no question that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market. And if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals ahead of Black Friday 2022, we have excellent news.
Tom's Guide

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is an affordable smart home entry point with Alexa on standby and good sound for its size. A room temperature sensor and eero built-in make the Echo Dot more intuitive, too.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy