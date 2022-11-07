Read full article on original website
KSN News
Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman out vs. Jaguars on Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday. Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle […]
Viral Video Shows Helmetless Baker Mayfield Headbutting Teammates' Helmets
A viral video shows a helmetless Baker Mayfield headbutting his helmeted teammates.
D'Andre Swift 'pissed off' with light workload: 'Tell him to use it on the field'
Swift hasn’t always been on the field this season. He missed three games to the aforementioned injuries last month and hasn’t been the same since.
