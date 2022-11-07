GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday. Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle […]

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO