WYFF4.com
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the House
For more updates on outstanding races across the country, click here. Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority after a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. In the House, Democrats kept seats in...
WYFF4.com
2022 U.S midterm election results from around the country
Voters across the country headed to the polls to elect their local representatives to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, as well as electing governors and voting on ballot measures. Here's a look at the 2022 U.S. midterm election results from around the country. See all maps below...
WYFF4.com
Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he has said is afinal six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term....
Trump attacks DeSantis amid positive press: ‘An average Republican governor’
Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for being an “average” governor and “playing games” amid a wave of positive press for DeSantis following the midterm elections.
