WYFF4.com

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the House

For more updates on outstanding races across the country, click here. Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority after a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. In the House, Democrats kept seats in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYFF4.com

2022 U.S midterm election results from around the country

Voters across the country headed to the polls to elect their local representatives to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, as well as electing governors and voting on ballot measures. Here's a look at the 2022 U.S. midterm election results from around the country. See all maps below...
WYFF4.com

Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he has said is afinal six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term....
IOWA STATE

