Tv20detroit.com
Michigan secretary of state says midterm voter turnout poised to break record
(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a post-election press conference Wednesday morning, saying she believes the midterm voter turnout will break the state record from 2018. According to the state, the turnout in 2018 was at 28.2%. “I’m confident that as we go through the process...
Tv20detroit.com
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
(WXYZ) — People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are projected to win re-election, and all three proposals on the ballot passed, legalizing abortion, expanding voter rights and changing term limits.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Democrats elect Winnie Brinks as state's first female Senate majority leader
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate Democrats have elected Senator Winnie Brinks as Senate majority leader. The Grand Rapids Democrat was elected unanimously Thursday morning. Brinks marks the first woman to serve as Senate majority leader in state history. Senator Brinks released a statement after being elected Senate majority leader.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Democrats flip House, Senate in 2022 midterm
(WXMI) — It was a historic night for Democrats on Election Day. They have flipped both chambers of the Michigan Legislature from Republican to Democrat, opening the doors for Dems to get a lot done over the next four years. Before this election, Michigan was one of 13 states...
Tv20detroit.com
Democrats now control MI Legislature & Governor's office. What does this mean for the state's future?
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — To try to put how unique Michigan’s 2022 election is into perspective, let’s talk about Diet Coke. Diet Coke has been around long enough to be an iconic beverage. It first hit store shelves back in 1982. That is also the last time...
Tv20detroit.com
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue. For the last two decades, Kent County, home of Grand Rapids, had always voted for the Republican gubernatorial candidate. That is until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer turned it blue in 2018 and again in 2022.
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 2 passes in Michigan, expanding voter rights in the state
Michigan voters will soon have more rights in the state after they passed Proposal 2 during the 2022 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. The proposal from Promote the Vote 2022 would make several changes to the Michigan Constitution to expand voter rights. As of 3:48 a.m. with...
Tv20detroit.com
Dana Nessel projected to win Michigan attorney general race; DePerno has conceded
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been elected to a second term as AG, beating out Republican candidate Matthew DePerno, the Associated Press projects. The race has been getting tighter over the past few weeks with Nessel’s lead dwindling, but she was able to secure a second term in the election.
Tv20detroit.com
WATCH: Governor Whitmer reflects on her reelection win in a one-on-one interview with WXYZ
(WXYZ) — After giving her victory speech at MotorCity Casino Wednesday following her reelection win against Republican challenge Tudor Dixon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with WXYZ reporter Jenn Schanz to reflect on what her win means for herself and the state of Michigan. “Well I think yesterday’s result...
Tv20detroit.com
Prop 3: See how metro Detroit counties voted on the proposal
(WXYZ) — Michigan voters are projected to have passed Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
Tv20detroit.com
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
(WXYZ) — When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic. “She's getting huge crowds," said former state Rep. and current Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "As a former state Rep., I've never seen candidates for governor get crowds the way she has.”
Tv20detroit.com
Shri Thanedar becomes first Indian American in Congress from Michigan
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan voters made history after voting to send the first Indian American to Congress from the state. Shri Thanedar, who ran for a seat in the U.S. House, beat out his Republican opponent Martell Bivings. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District that Thanedar will serve...
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 1 passes in Michigan, changing term limits for legislature, AP projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s legislators will now have new term limits and financial disclosure reports after voters passed Proposal 1 during the 2022 Midterm Elections, according to an Associated Press projection. The proposal amends Michigan's Constitution and changes how long legislators can serve in the State House or Senate.
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters following re-election victory
(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters Wednesday morning from MotorCity Casino following her reelection win against Tudor Dixon. Whitmer has been governor in Michigan since 2018. This win has secured her spot as governor for a second term. "Holding this office has been the honor of my life,...
Tv20detroit.com
Prop 3 supporters celebrate, acknowledge bumpy road ahead
(WXYZ) — Supporters of abortion rights scored a big win Tuesday when Proposal 3 was approved in Michigan by a large margin. Still, they acknowledge there will be a fight ahead in the courts. The group Reproductive Freedom for All took a victory lap Wednesday following the results. “Michigan...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer elected to second term, AP projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term, beating out Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, according to an AP projection. Just before 1:30 a.m., the AP made the projection with Whitmer having 51.9% of the vote compared to Dixon's 46.5% with 65.3% of the vote counted.
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan, legalizing abortion, ABC News projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan voters will pass Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, ABC News projects. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018, but it's up to each town to determine whether it...
Tv20detroit.com
RSV surge overwhelming hospitals across Michigan
(WXYZ) — RSV cases are overwhelming hospitals in Michigan and the surge is not showing any signs of letting up. Between September 26 and October 2, 73 children were treated for RSV. From October 31 and November 6, there were 571 children being treated. The University of Michigan's Mott...
Tv20detroit.com
LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year. The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future...
