West Bloomfield Township, MI

Tv20detroit.com

What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election

(WXYZ) — People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are projected to win re-election, and all three proposals on the ballot passed, legalizing abortion, expanding voter rights and changing term limits.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Democrats flip House, Senate in 2022 midterm

(WXMI) — It was a historic night for Democrats on Election Day. They have flipped both chambers of the Michigan Legislature from Republican to Democrat, opening the doors for Dems to get a lot done over the next four years. Before this election, Michigan was one of 13 states...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue. For the last two decades, Kent County, home of Grand Rapids, had always voted for the Republican gubernatorial candidate. That is until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer turned it blue in 2018 and again in 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Proposal 2 passes in Michigan, expanding voter rights in the state

Michigan voters will soon have more rights in the state after they passed Proposal 2 during the 2022 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. The proposal from Promote the Vote 2022 would make several changes to the Michigan Constitution to expand voter rights. As of 3:48 a.m. with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Prop 3: See how metro Detroit counties voted on the proposal

(WXYZ) — Michigan voters are projected to have passed Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?

(WXYZ) — When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic. “She's getting huge crowds," said former state Rep. and current Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "As a former state Rep., I've never seen candidates for governor get crowds the way she has.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Shri Thanedar becomes first Indian American in Congress from Michigan

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan voters made history after voting to send the first Indian American to Congress from the state. Shri Thanedar, who ran for a seat in the U.S. House, beat out his Republican opponent Martell Bivings. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District that Thanedar will serve...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Prop 3 supporters celebrate, acknowledge bumpy road ahead

(WXYZ) — Supporters of abortion rights scored a big win Tuesday when Proposal 3 was approved in Michigan by a large margin. Still, they acknowledge there will be a fight ahead in the courts. The group Reproductive Freedom for All took a victory lap Wednesday following the results. “Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer elected to second term, AP projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term, beating out Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, according to an AP projection. Just before 1:30 a.m., the AP made the projection with Whitmer having 51.9% of the vote compared to Dixon's 46.5% with 65.3% of the vote counted.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Proposal 3 passes in Michigan, legalizing abortion, ABC News projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan voters will pass Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, ABC News projects. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

RSV surge overwhelming hospitals across Michigan

(WXYZ) — RSV cases are overwhelming hospitals in Michigan and the surge is not showing any signs of letting up. Between September 26 and October 2, 73 children were treated for RSV. From October 31 and November 6, there were 571 children being treated. The University of Michigan's Mott...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year. The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future...
MICHIGAN STATE

