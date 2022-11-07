Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Milford PD thanks Paige’s Kindness Project for donation
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department would like to give a special thanks to Paige’s Kindness Project for their generous donation to Dispatcher Michael Demetrakis and his family. The donation helped the family care for Michael’s mother, who has been battling pancreatic cancer, as well as his...
WMDT.com
North Dorchester students host food drive
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Students from Ms. Lomax and Ms. Irby’s 6th grade classes at North Dorchester Middle School organized a food drive to help families in need this Thanksgiving. They collected over 1,000 food items that will be delivered to local families thanks to help from the Washington...
WMDT.com
Trimper Rides’ Christmas Carnival kicks off Nov. 19th
47ABC – Trimper Rides is hosting a Christmas Carnival fundraiser for the Ocean City Development Corporation. The event is full of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides and Glenn Irwin with OCDC joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more...
WMDT.com
Winterfest of Lights returns for 30th season on November 17th
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Town of Ocean City will celebrate the 30th annual Winterfest of Lights on Thursday, November 17th. The opening ceremony will return with a magical display and tree lighting starting at 5:30 p.m. and is free to the public for this one night only. The Winterfest of Lights is returning as a walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park.
WMDT.com
Portion of Glen Avenue to close for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue will be closed this weekend for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. Glen Avenue will be closed from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 11th. The road is scheduled to remain closed through 5 p.m. Sunday, November 13th.
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
WMDT.com
Kindness Palooza Festival coming to Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is announcing a new Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre on November 13th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Salisbury’s own American Idol contestant Jay Copeland is scheduled to perform. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
talbotspy.org
In Memoriam: Portrait Unveiling Event Honors Dr. Mickey Foxwell and Ida Jane Baker
Milford Mace “Mickey” Foxwell, MD, and Ida Jane Baker, distinguished lifelong residents of Dorchester County, were honored in memoriam at a reception on October 27, 2022 at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge. Led by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Board President David Milligan and...
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Project Read
SALISBURY, Md. – Learning to read at a young age is a skill most people have, but to others, it’s a luxury some never learned. That’s why a local program is working to help those adults who never got the chance. Project Read is a program with...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Veterans Day Ceremony canceled due to inclement weather
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County War Memorial Committee’s Veterans Day ceremony has been canceled due to predicted inclement weather. The ceremony was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Friday outside of the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
WBOC
Salisbury Looks to Ban Plastic Bags
SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is looking to ban plastic bags. The ordinance may be passed as soon as Monday November 28 2022. The ban would prohibit any business from giving customers a plastic bag. If the customer needs, a bag, stores can charge 10 cents for an 'alternative' bag, like a paper one. Together Café owner Vincente Hernandez says he has mixed feelings.
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Showcase at the Centre at Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12. It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP calls out Georgetown Town Council at Return Day
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Not all were in the mood to celebrate at Return Day – the Central Delaware NAACP was there protesting town government over the confederate flag in Georgetown. This comes on the heels of months of controversy over the confederate flags that flies at the marvel...
WMDT.com
“Treating people with compassion:” Delmarva first responders receive training on developmental disabilities
MILFORD, Del. – People with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by violence and crime, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. To help change that narrative, The Delaware Network for Excellence in Autism hosted training sessions Wednesday at the Milford Wellness Village. The goal was to give first responders the...
WMDT.com
Plastic bag ban hearing set to happen in Salisbury Monday night
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury will soon do away with plastic bags as the city considers a potential ban. 47 ABC spoke with the city council who says this will be beneficial to the environment. Plastic bags do not disintegrate and are often left in waterways or you’ll see them flying on bushes. To help this ban go into effect, there would be a 10-cent surcharge on bags if it goes into effect in July 2023.
WMDT.com
House fire sends elderly Pittsville man to the hospital
PITTSVILLE, Md. – A house fire sent an elderly Pittsville man to the hospital Thursday morning. The fire was reported by a neighbor at around 10:25 a.m. at 35080 Old Ocean City Road. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to control the blaze in roughly 45 minutes.
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
Comments / 0