WMDT.com
SoDel Cares donations to Harry K. Foundation
DELAWARE – SoDel Cares recently presented the Harry K. Foundation with a check for $10,000. The foundation helps fight childhood hunger across Delaware. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WDEL 1150AM
Lending a giant hand in fighting hunger in Delaware
Giant Foods, in collaboration with Shady Brook Farms, donated 1,000 turkeys to the Food Bank of Delaware at its Glasgow warehouse on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. It's part of Giant's 'Lend a Hand for Hunger Campaign' which is providing a total of 10,000 turkeys to...
WMDT.com
Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
“Treating people with compassion:” Delmarva first responders receive training on developmental disabilities
MILFORD, Del. – People with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by violence and crime, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. To help change that narrative, The Delaware Network for Excellence in Autism hosted training sessions Wednesday at the Milford Wellness Village. The goal was to give first responders the...
WMDT.com
National Long-Term Care Awareness month, financially preparing
DELMARVA – November is National Long-Term Care (LTC) Awareness Month, which educates the public on the importance of long-term care needs for those over 65 years and older to understand and prepare for the costs of health care for aging adults. According to Brent Fuchs, a Financial Planner Professional...
Find Bay Gifts at Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival’s Holiday Edition
When Kim Hannon, creator and host of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, moved to the Eastern Shore 15 years ago she began to see a lot of seaglass. “When I opened [the boutique] Ophiuroidea in St. Michaels, people would bring it in and we would sell their art. That’s what sparked my interest.”
Wbaltv.com
Giant Food donates 1,000 turkeys to Maryland Food Bank for Thanksgiving
Baltimore businesses are partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to help families in need this Thanksgiving. The food bank told 11 News families are being forced to spend more money to keep food on the table, which means there's a greater need for donations. As the cost of food has...
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
Cape Gazette
State ombudsman to address rights of the aging Nov. 17
Village Volunteers will present a program by Saundra Hale, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Lewes Public Library, as she speaks about Delaware’s services for the aging and adults with physical disabilities. Hale and her staff advocate for the rights of...
WBOC
Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency
Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor...
Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network
Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
WMDT.com
Recreational use marijuana ballot measure passes in Maryland, businesses community says details must be worked out next session
MARYLAND- Recreational use of Marijuana was approved with an overwhelming margin in Maryland, with not a single county voting against it across the state. That means as of July of 2023 you are allowed possession of up to 1.5 ounces for adults 21 and older. It will also remove criminal...
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Auditor elect Lydia York reacts to victory
DELAWARE – We caught up with State Auditor-Elect, Lydia York, after her victory. She received more than 50% of the votes, defeating Republican candidate Janice Lorrah. She tells 47ABC her focus is still bringing structure to the state auditor’s office. As she’s still processing this victory, she adds...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
COO, Lawyers Convicted Of Multi-Million Dollar Scheme Targeting 94 Victims: Maryland AG
A former Chief Operating Officer and two lawyers have been convicted of the theft of nearly 100 people, announced Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. Raffi Michael Boghosian, Charles Edward Smith Jr, and Anuj Sud were convicted after their involvement with the structured settlement factoring company Access Funding between 2013 and 2015.
