WMDT.com

SoDel Cares donations to Harry K. Foundation

DELAWARE – SoDel Cares recently presented the Harry K. Foundation with a check for $10,000. The foundation helps fight childhood hunger across Delaware. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Lending a giant hand in fighting hunger in Delaware

Giant Foods, in collaboration with Shady Brook Farms, donated 1,000 turkeys to the Food Bank of Delaware at its Glasgow warehouse on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. It's part of Giant's 'Lend a Hand for Hunger Campaign' which is providing a total of 10,000 turkeys to...
GLASGOW, DE
WMDT.com

Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service

DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

National Long-Term Care Awareness month, financially preparing

DELMARVA – November is National Long-Term Care (LTC) Awareness Month, which educates the public on the importance of long-term care needs for those over 65 years and older to understand and prepare for the costs of health care for aging adults. According to Brent Fuchs, a Financial Planner Professional...
Cape Gazette

State ombudsman to address rights of the aging Nov. 17

Village Volunteers will present a program by Saundra Hale, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Lewes Public Library, as she speaks about Delaware’s services for the aging and adults with physical disabilities. Hale and her staff advocate for the rights of...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network

Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Auditor elect Lydia York reacts to victory

DELAWARE – We caught up with State Auditor-Elect, Lydia York, after her victory. She received more than 50% of the votes, defeating Republican candidate Janice Lorrah. She tells 47ABC her focus is still bringing structure to the state auditor’s office. As she’s still processing this victory, she adds...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest

Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners

-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE

