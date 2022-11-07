Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Tv20detroit.com
University of Michigan students vote in massive lines on Election Day
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A mega-size turnout at both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University on Election Day was the result of a student-led campaign to register young voters ahead of the deadline. “My civic duty. My dad’s Cuban, so my family knows what it’s like...
Tv20detroit.com
Shri Thanedar becomes first Indian American in Congress from Michigan
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan voters made history after voting to send the first Indian American to Congress from the state. Shri Thanedar, who ran for a seat in the U.S. House, beat out his Republican opponent Martell Bivings. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District that Thanedar will serve...
Tv20detroit.com
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
(WXYZ) — People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are projected to win re-election, and all three proposals on the ballot passed, legalizing abortion, expanding voter rights and changing term limits.
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit says morning polling issue was 'harmless data error' and has been resolved
(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said confusion this morning regarding in-person voters getting a message saying they voted absentee was a "harmless data error." According to the city's elections department and the Michigan Secretary of State's office, election inspectors at some Detroit voting precincts this morning got a message on the e-pollbook screen that said "ballot # has already been issued as Absentee Voter Ballot."
Tv20detroit.com
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
(WXYZ) — The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District. The official call comes after Democrat Carl Marlinga confirmed to 7 Action News that he had conceded to James. He said he offered his congratulations and had a...
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County voters pass millage to expand public transportation
Oakland Counter voters approved a transportation millage that would expand and maintain transportation services throughout the county. The millage, which will be .95 mills per $1,000, expands services from the SMART Bus system, Western Oakland Transportation Authority, North Oakland Transportation Authority and Older Persons Commission in the Rochester area. It...
Tv20detroit.com
Ballot counting continues in Detroit with higher than expected turnout
Many races in Michigan are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, and results are still coming in for some areas, including the City of Detroit. Counting is continuing at Huntington Place, but it has been a smooth and uneventful night, as a truck pulled in carrying the last batch of ballots around 1 a.m.
Tv20detroit.com
Grandmother uses her voice to help save lives, end gun violence in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I used to tell him all the time: 'LeRonte, you need to get a handle on your anger because if you don't, you know, kids out here are playing for keeps now. Somebody's going to take you out," Mary Phillips-Smith said about her grandson. On...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018, but it's up to each town to determine whether it...
Tv20detroit.com
RSV surge overwhelming hospitals across Michigan
(WXYZ) — RSV cases are overwhelming hospitals in Michigan and the surge is not showing any signs of letting up. Between September 26 and October 2, 73 children were treated for RSV. From October 31 and November 6, there were 571 children being treated. The University of Michigan's Mott...
Tv20detroit.com
World's largest Red Kettle to be installed in Downtown Detroit on Friday
The world's tallest red kettle is set to be installed in Cadillac Square on Friday, part of the holidays returning to metro Detroit. The Salvation Army's red kettle stands 56 feet tall, 24 feet wide and includes 26,000 sparkling LED lights. It marks the unofficial start of The Salvation Army's...
Tv20detroit.com
Ebenezer Church to give away 1000 turkeys Thursday morning
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Ebenezer Church and the Detroit Towing Association will be working together to give away 1,000 turkeys to city residents. The church, which is located on Dequindre Road in Detroit, will pass out the 100 turkeys until they are gone, and with the cost of groceries going up, that could be just a few hours.
Tv20detroit.com
Several counties searching for snow plow drivers this winter
(WXYZ) — It might not feel like winter, but it is just around the corner. So counties are looking for snow plow drivers and like other industries, there is a worker shortage. Some counties are fairing better than others in the hiring process, but for those looking for work,...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police officer Loren Courts receives posthumous Purple Heart award
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thursday evening, Detroit Police Department officers and first responders gathered at the 10th Above and Beyond Award Ceremony at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center. The annual event is a chance to pay special tribute to officers and first responders in Detroit that are heroes, going above...
Tv20detroit.com
Consumer price index data encouraging, not indicative of a trend
(WXYZ) — Inflation is showing signs of slowing but that doesn’t mean the pain has stopped. New consumer price index numbers came out Thursday and there’s both good news and bad news. The cost of things like used cars and trucks, medical care, and clothing went down. The cost of things like energy and food rose.
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigate barricaded situation that left an alleged armed woman dead in Detroit
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A mental health crisis and family dispute turning into a barricaded scene on Detroit's west side Thursday. According to police, officers arrived at the home near Meyers and Midland to try and negotiate with a woman believed to be suffering some sort of mental health emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
Mott Children’s Hospital pediatric beds ‘100% full’ amid RSV surge
(WXYZ) — University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital leaders announced Thursday that their pediatric beds are “100% full” and they are now postponing some elective procedures amid a surge in respiratory viruses this season. According to U-M Health, the hospital has seen a 46%...
Tv20detroit.com
Taylor Swift adds second show in Detroit on June 9
(WXYZ) — Global superstar Taylor Swift has added a second show at Ford Field in Detroit this summer, ahead of tickets going on sale. She'll now play Ford Field on June 9 and June 10 after adding the show, with the announcement coming Friday morning. It comes amid much...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Big changes coming this weekend
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a low of 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 60°. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. Saturday: Cold and breezy with a few mixed rain/snow showers. High of 44°. Connect...
Tv20detroit.com
'The Book of Mormon' returning to Detroit for one week in March
The Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" will perform for one week at The Fisher Theatre in Detroit next year. According to Broadway in Detroit, the national tour of the music will play from March 14-19 in Detroit. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. an...
