How to watch WE tv’s ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Nov. 10 new episode for free
The new WE tv series “Hip Hop Homicides” continues on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on the network. Those without cable can catch the new series as it airs for free through either Philo, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. In a description FuboTV said the...
How to watch the newest episode of MTV’s ‘Siesta Key,’ stream online for free
Siesta Key is back on MTV this week with new drama, relationships and gossip. On Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, season 5 episode 3 of the show will air. New episodes will follow at the same time every Thursday. Fans can also watch the entirety of all seasons...
‘Winter House:’ How to watch new episodes on Bravo
To celebrate the Toms last night, the housemates throw a euphoric party that turns up the heat on a new episode of “Winter House” on Thursday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the hit reality Bravo series will air every Thursday on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Both fuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials when you sign up and Sling offers 50% off your first month.
‘The Voice’: Former contestant Cara Brindisi to perform, answer questions on live stream
Former contestant on “The Voice” and Worcester resident Cara Brindisi will be hosting a live performance and Q&A session with fans on Instagram Thursday. WATCH “THE VOICE” ON STREAMING PLATFORMS PEACOCK AND FUBOTV FOR FREE. On Wednesday, the former season 22 contestant announced on Facebook her...
‘Jeopardy!’ star Matt Amodio with new announcement among Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on “Jeopardy!” and back with a new announcement. The “Jeopardy!” champion made his return to the show on the Tournament of Champions. On Tuesday, Amodio played a no-stakes exhibition game against 40-game winner Amy Schneider and 23-game winner Mattea Roach. On Thursday, he will compete in the tournament semifinals, playing against two winners of the quarterfinals.
Peter Billingsley Reflects on 'A Christmas Story' and Shares a Few Spoilers the New Sequel, 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
In A Christmas Story Christmas (Nov. 17 on HBO Max), Peter Billingsley, 51, reunites with the role and setting of A Christmas Story, the 1983 family comedy that became a holiday classic. As the now-grown Ralphie Parker, he returns to Cleveland Street in Illinois to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he remembers…and to reconnect with childhood friends Schwartz (R.D. Robb) and Flick (Scott Schwartz), his younger brother, Randy (Ian Petrella), and the bully Scut Farkus (Zack Ward).
Taylor Swift Adds 17 Performances To 2023 ’Eras’ Tour, Ups Los Angeles Stand To Five Nights – Update
UPDATE: Taylor Swift has added 17 shows to her upcoming, cross-country Eras Tour, including two additional performances in Los Angeles that brings her August run at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium to five nights. The additional shows for what will now be Swift’s largest tour to date were announced by Swift in an Instagram Story today. The new dates also include an extra night in Glendale, AZ – March 17 – that will see the launch of the tour a day earlier previously announced. In addition to Glendale and L.A., cities with additional shows are Arlington, Texas; Tampa, Florida; Houston; Atlanta; Nashville; Chicago; Detroit; Pittsburgh;...
