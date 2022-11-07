Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Winterfest of Lights returns for 30th season on November 17th
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Town of Ocean City will celebrate the 30th annual Winterfest of Lights on Thursday, November 17th. The opening ceremony will return with a magical display and tree lighting starting at 5:30 p.m. and is free to the public for this one night only. The Winterfest of Lights is returning as a walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 11, 2022
Ocean City shared in the growth and prosperity that the 1920s brought to the country and the hotels and boarding houses stayed full for most of the summer season. There were no bars or nightclubs during that decade as Prohibition had made the sale of alcoholic beverages illegal but there was still adventure on the Boardwalk for those that sought it. Hotels such as the Atlantic and the Plimhimmon featured dances with live orchestras for their guests and Ocean City’s Municipal Band gave free public concerts from Dr. Townsend’s bandstand on Somerset Street.
WMDT.com
Portion of Glen Avenue to close for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue will be closed this weekend for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. Glen Avenue will be closed from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 11th. The road is scheduled to remain closed through 5 p.m. Sunday, November 13th.
WMDT.com
Trimper Rides’ Christmas Carnival kicks off Nov. 19th
47ABC – Trimper Rides is hosting a Christmas Carnival fundraiser for the Ocean City Development Corporation. The event is full of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides and Glenn Irwin with OCDC joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more...
Cape Gazette
Zava Café coming to Milton
Milton has been without a regular coffee spot for a few years now, but that is all about to change, as Zava Café is set to open in December at 102 Federal St. Danio Somoza and Thaina Bittencourt opened their first Zava Café in Rehoboth Beach, but they were looking to expand services to a larger space. They found the ideal spot in downtown Milton at the former Fox Hole location.
WMDT.com
North Dorchester students host food drive
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Students from Ms. Lomax and Ms. Irby’s 6th grade classes at North Dorchester Middle School organized a food drive to help families in need this Thanksgiving. They collected over 1,000 food items that will be delivered to local families thanks to help from the Washington...
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Showcase at the Centre at Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12. It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Veterans Day Ceremony canceled due to inclement weather
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County War Memorial Committee’s Veterans Day ceremony has been canceled due to predicted inclement weather. The ceremony was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Friday outside of the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Project Read
SALISBURY, Md. – Learning to read at a young age is a skill most people have, but to others, it’s a luxury some never learned. That’s why a local program is working to help those adults who never got the chance. Project Read is a program with...
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
Delaware’s traditional Return Day hit with partial boycott over Confederate flag
Hundreds of Delawareans joined the biennial Return Day celebration at the circle in the heart of Georgetown. Featuring food vendors, entertainment, a parade, and highlighted by an official reading of election returns. Former political opponents ceremonially buried the hatchet, pledging to put the campaign behind them and work for the good of the state.
WMDT.com
Milford PD thanks Paige’s Kindness Project for donation
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department would like to give a special thanks to Paige’s Kindness Project for their generous donation to Dispatcher Michael Demetrakis and his family. The donation helped the family care for Michael’s mother, who has been battling pancreatic cancer, as well as his...
WBOC
Salisbury Looks to Ban Plastic Bags
SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is looking to ban plastic bags. The ordinance may be passed as soon as Monday November 28 2022. The ban would prohibit any business from giving customers a plastic bag. If the customer needs, a bag, stores can charge 10 cents for an 'alternative' bag, like a paper one. Together Café owner Vincente Hernandez says he has mixed feelings.
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
WMDT.com
UMES Extension 4H STEM Festival set to return, exposing youth to world of science
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Are you the parent of a student interested in learning more about the world of science?. If so, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Extension’s 4H STEM Festival is making a return this weekend. K-12 students will be exposed to everything from robotics to health and nutrition.
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Cape Gazette
Brush Factory in Lewes sets storewide vendors’ free tasting event Nov. 12
The Brush Factory will celebrate the start of the holiday season with a complimentary Meet the Makers Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12. The storewide tasting event will feature products from Frank & Louie’s Italian Specialties, Swell Joe Coffee, Rays Produce and Flowers, The Backyard – Milton and Soberdough Brew Bread.
oceancity.com
Dinosaur Extinction Rumors Put to Rest in Ocean City – Meteoric Improvements on the Horizon
Many Facebook patrons on Ocean City Today’s Facebook page were aghast at the news that the dinosaurs at Nick’s Jurassic Golf were being displaced to build an office building. While displacing dinosaurs sounds heartless, the reality is actually very different. The dinosaurs are migrating a block north, kids and Burley Oak patrons are interacting with and enjoying the dinosaurs until they find their final home, a bus stop gets a shelter, a local family-owned business gets new offices near their work, a residential community loses an irritation, and new workforce housing is being created.
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
Laurel, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Delmar Middle/High School football team will have a game with Laurel High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0