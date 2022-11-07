Read full article on original website
MLB games today: MLB offseason schedule
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay
Kelvin Beachum Named NFL Community MVP for Week 10
Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has added another achievement to his illustrious humanitarian career.
The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11
College football enters week 11 with Alabama already bruised by two losses -- and so far down in the college playoff rankings you'd think the Tide were Liberty -- and with Clemson reeling after being blown out by three-loss Notre Dame. That means the two college football playoff mainstays get ...
Porterville Recorder
No. 19 Arizona 113, N. Arizona 56
ARIZONA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Loville 3-6, Fields 2-2, Clark 1-1, Conner 1-2, Gilbert 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Martinez 2, Reese 2, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 9 (Reese 3, Fields 2, Clark 2, Conner 1, Gilbert 1) Steals: 17 (Clark 6,...
Bruce Irvin: 51 photos from Seahawks legend's time with the team
The Seahawks have pulled off a stunning defensive turnaround over the last four weeks, going from the second-worst in the NFL to the second-best. A lot of folks deserve credit for the improvement – especially defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt for getting everybody on the same page and linebacker Jordyn Brooks for finding his footing as the Mike.
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 60, CAL POLY 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Pierce 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Koroma 1-2, Sanders 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 23 (Koroma 5, Fleming 3, Hunter 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Pierce 2, Prukop). Steals: 6...
