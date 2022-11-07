Read full article on original website
Related
The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11
College football enters week 11 with Alabama already bruised by two losses -- and so far down in the college playoff rankings you'd think the Tide were Liberty -- and with Clemson reeling after being blown out by three-loss Notre Dame. That means the two college football playoff mainstays get ...
Warriors Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Two Notre Dame football freshmen with highly anticipated debuts
Notre Dame has an opportunity to get some freshmen on the field over the next two weeks if it takes care of business against inferior foes. Easier said than done (See: losses to Marshall and Stanford). But wins over then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 4 Clemson could have indicated the Fighting Irish are ready to roll over Navy and Boston College.
Comments / 0