Biden optimistic about winning Senate, admits House is tough slog
(Washington, DC) -- President Biden believes Democrats will win the Senate in today's midterm elections. However, he admitted to reporters that the House is a tougher battle. The President was also asked about his "new reality" if Republicans take control of Congress. Biden described it as "more difficult."
Trump attacks DeSantis amid positive press: ‘An average Republican governor’
Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for being an “average” governor and “playing games” amid a wave of positive press for DeSantis following the midterm elections.
Street Parties Underway as Ukraine Liberates Key City of Kherson
Ukrainian soldiers were greeted with emotional hugs and flowers as they arrived in the heart of Kherson on Friday after Russian troops withdrew from the city.Videos on social media appeared to show residents assembling in the streets of Kherson in southern Ukraine to cheer the arrival of Kyiv’s forces after a flag was raised over Kherson’s regional administration building. Ukrainian soldiers have been advancing on the city—the only regional capital seized by Russia since the start of the invasion in February—after Moscow ordered a withdrawal of its soldiers from Kherson and its surrounding areas earlier this week.While Ukrainian and Western...
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, allowing Ukrainian forces to move cautiously toward reclaiming the country’s only Russian-occupied provincial capital in what would be a major morale-boosting victory. In a statement carried by Russian state news agencies, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank of the river that divides Ukraine’s southern Kherson region at 5 a.m. The area they left included the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital Russia had captured during its nearly 9-month invasion of Ukraine. Videos and photos circulating on social media on Friday showed a Ukrainian flag flying over a monument in on a central square of Kherson and local residents cheerfully taking to the streets with Ukrainian flags as well. Some footage showed crowds cheering on men in military uniform. A Ukrainian regional official, Serhii Khlan, disputed the Russian Defense Ministry’s claim that the retreating forces took all their equipment with them, saying he was told “a lot” of hardware got left behind.
Ukraine troops enter Kherson city hours after Russian withdrawal
Ukrainian soldiers have entered the strategic southern city of Kherson following Russian withdrawal, the country’s defence intelligence said on Friday , marking a major victory for Kyiv over Moscow that has held swathes of the region for eight months.Videos shared on Ukrainian Telegram groups showed crowds of ecstatic residents of the regional capital welcoming soldiers outside an administrative building. In the clips people could be heard shouting “ZSU” the acronym for the Ukrainian armed forces.The country’s defence intelligence agency said in a statement to Reuters that the southern city was coming back under Ukrainian control after being occupied by Russian...
I Can’t Teach the History of WWII with a Ban on Critical Race Theory
I wonder if it is still legal to teach students about what Black soldiers and veterans experienced
