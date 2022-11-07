MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, allowing Ukrainian forces to move cautiously toward reclaiming the country’s only Russian-occupied provincial capital in what would be a major morale-boosting victory. In a statement carried by Russian state news agencies, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank of the river that divides Ukraine’s southern Kherson region at 5 a.m. The area they left included the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital Russia had captured during its nearly 9-month invasion of Ukraine. Videos and photos circulating on social media on Friday showed a Ukrainian flag flying over a monument in on a central square of Kherson and local residents cheerfully taking to the streets with Ukrainian flags as well. Some footage showed crowds cheering on men in military uniform. A Ukrainian regional official, Serhii Khlan, disputed the Russian Defense Ministry’s claim that the retreating forces took all their equipment with them, saying he was told “a lot” of hardware got left behind.

32 MINUTES AGO