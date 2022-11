The Broncos knew they’d be without their starting center for at least a couple of weeks and now Lloyd Cushenberry will miss a minimum of four games. The offensive lineman was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a groin injury, the team announced. That means Cushenberry will be out until a Sunday night, Week 14 home game against Kansas City at the earliest, though Denver does expect the third-year pro to play again this season.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO