Former NFL player has a tie to $2.04B Powerball ticket

CINCINNATI -- There's a Cincinnati Bengals tie to this week's winning Powerball ticket. Joe Chahayed, whose store sold the stub that netted $2 billion in winnings, is the father-in-law of former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr., according to TMZ. That fortune has earned Chahayed a sizable payday, too. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Texans WR Brandin Cooks admits to frustration: Want to win

HOUSTON -- Texans wideout Brandin Cooks admitted to being frustrated on Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since the NFL's trade deadline passed on Nov. 1. The Texans are 1-6-1, which is part of the reason why Cooks hoped to be traded to a contender. "For me personally, I...
HOUSTON, TX
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: From brink of stardom to brink of irrelevance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The visitor's locker room was eerily quiet as the Carolina Panthers processed their overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons 11 days ago. Players were devastated at going from the high of PJ Walker's 62-yard, game-tying touchdown that was called the "throw of the year'' by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the low of failed opportunities to win on missed kicks by Eddy Pineiro.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fields looks to build on record outing when Bears host Lions

DETROIT (2-6) at CHICAGO (3-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Lions 4-3-1; Bears 4-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 104-75-5. LAST MEETING: Bears won 16-14, on Nov 25, 2021, in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Lions beat Packers 15-9; Bears lost to Dolphins 35-32 LIONS...
DETROIT, MI
Laviska Shenault Jr. scores 41-yard TD for Panthers on wet night against Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After spending most of the first half running up the middle, the Carolina Panthers caught the Atlanta Falcons off guard with a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage that Laviska Shenault Jr. turned into a 41-yard touchdown Thursday night. The play, officially a run, gave the Panthers a 10-0 lead with 4:34 left in the half in a steady rain fueled by Tropical Storm Nicole.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman shines again, rushes for 130 yards in win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The toughest thing Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman did on a rainy Thursday night in which he rushed 31 times for 130 yards in a 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons was jump into the stands after his third-quarter touchdown. "They helped me up there," Foreman...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Week 10: Most fashionable player arrivals for 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 10 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, but that's just the start of an exciting NFL weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Germany for the latest edition of the NFL's 2022 international game series. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings and suddenly fashionable Kirk Cousins take on the suddenly mortal Buffalo Bills, while the Washington Commanders try to become the first team to knock off the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles.
WASHINGTON STATE

