Week 10 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, but that's just the start of an exciting NFL weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Germany for the latest edition of the NFL's 2022 international game series. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings and suddenly fashionable Kirk Cousins take on the suddenly mortal Buffalo Bills, while the Washington Commanders try to become the first team to knock off the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO