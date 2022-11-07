Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies outlast Spartans in epic 5th set, punch ticket to MW tourney
The seventh time was the charm for the Aggies in an epic fifth set in front of a raucous crowd at Club Estes. Kylee Stokes and Kennedi Boyd teamed up for a block on Utah State's seventh match point of the decisive fifth set to propel the hosts to a gratifying, come-from-behind, hard-fought 3-2 victory (25-21, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 22-20) over a very good San Jose State team in a Mountain West volleyball showdown on Thursday night on Kirby Court.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies face another stiff test, host Bradley
After opening the 2022-23 basketball season with a win on Monday, the Aggies will be looking to keep the momentum going. Utah State will host Bradley from the Missouri Valley Conference Friday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Braves are also 1-0 on the young season. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.
Century's Taylor Smith signs with Weber State basketball
Taylor Smith calls herself a homebody — to a certain extent. Century’s senior basketball star loves her hometown, loves her family, loves what Pocatello has to offer in every which way. “But I knew I wanted to go a little bit farther,” Smith said, “if that makes sense.” Which is what made Weber State perfect for Smith: It’s close but not too close, far away but not too far away....
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
Herald-Journal
Girls basketball gets under way
Basketball season has begun and the Preston girls team hosted a jamboree on Nov. 8. They open the regular season at home against Soda Springs on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Shelley on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The tip off for both varsity games is at 7:30 p.m. JV and freshman games begin at 6 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Preston City rec soccer league champs
The Preston City rec soccer program finished up with a tournament the week of Oct. 10. The program was divided into four divisions but only Divisions 3 and 4 participated in the tournament. In Division 3 there were ten teams who played a single elimination bracket. The winning team of...
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
KSLTV
Avalanches already major concern after this week’s storms
SALT LAKE CITY — As we follow the latest round of storms to hit Utah, mountain areas are getting inches and inches of snow. With the added snow, lots of people are anticipating time outside on trails and the slopes. Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center knows the...
Herald-Journal
Dennis Shane Rasmussen
Dennis Shane Rasmussen 2/4/1976 - 11/2/2022 Dennis Shane Rasmussen, 46, an extraordinary man, passed away on November 2, 2022, as a result of an auto accident. Shane was born in Ogden, Utah, and raised in North Ogden. He was a much-anticipated child to his parents, Dennis and Arlene Rasmussen, as they had previously lost his triplet siblings in infancy.
Herald-Journal
Handy, Yvonne (Barfus)
Handy Yvonne Barfus Handy 87 Logan, Utah passed away October 29, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 E. 1500 N., Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Lloyd "Buzz" Balls' 90th birthday
Lloyd “Buzz” Balls celebrated his 90th birthday on November 7th!!. He was born in Dayton, ID and spent his childhood years working on the family farm on Balls Avenue. After graduation he attended autobody training in Pocatello, ID.
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
UDOT identified intensive potential alternatives to I-15 corridor
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at different alternatives to help traffic along I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Main Street Program to Boost Local Economies
A historic downtown helps define a community’s character, but century-old structures can be difficult to renovate and maintain. But thanks to Utah’s Main Street Program, seven cities recently received a financial boost to help spruce up businesses that strive to keep their aging downtown blocks vibrant. That slate...
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts — Nov. 9, 2022
With the forecast of wind, a cold front, with possible snow in the mountains for past weekends, my husband and I ventured for a drive through Emigration Canyon before the sunset to see the leaf-change before the leaves are possibly stripped from their branches. Surprise! Too late! However, a few...
Herald-Journal
Stevenson, Glen Arthur
Stevenson Glen Arthur Stevenson 74 Weston, Idaho passed away November 8, 2022. Graveside dedication services will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 11 am in the Weston Idaho Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Weston 1st Ward Church, 27 N. Center St., Weston, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Rural Route News - Nov. 9, 2022
Clifton/DaytonWelcome home to Calvin and Cathy Winward from their LDS mission to serve in the Palmyra New York Temple. They are in the Clifton 1st Ward. Released from the Oxford Ward Relief Society presidency were Marcia Kendall, president, and her counselors and secretaries Dana Cox, Leiza Povey, Aubrey Hatch, and Susan Hatch. Sustained on Sunday October 30th were President Leiza Povey and her counselors and secretaries Katie Mumford, Audrey Hatch, Laura Moyle and Jami Reese.
Herald-Journal
Tremonton seeks artist to create mural honoring Shoshone
The murals that grace walls around Tremonton celebrate many things — war heroes, city history and the area’s contributions to the space program, to name a few — but none so far have paid homage to the people who lived here long before LDS pioneers first set foot in the Bear River Valley.
visitogden.com
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
kvnutalk
Embattled County Executive David Zook retains his post despite challenger – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — After all the sound and fury between the county executive and members of the Cache County Council, Executive David Zook retained his post by a comfortable margin during Tuesday’s midterm election balloting. A total of 13,738 county voters expressed their support of Zook, while only...
