DETROIT (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.Adam Fox had the go-ahead goal and two assists for the Rangers, who scored six unanswered goals in the third period to avenge a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit at home Sunday."I think we really played a great 60 minutes — I don't know that anything changed in the third period," Zibanejad said. "We had some good chances that didn't go in in the first...

DETROIT, MI ・ 32 MINUTES AGO