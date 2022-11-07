Read full article on original website
Report: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Frustrated with Lack of Carries
The Buccaneers’ starting running back is reportedly not happy.
Trent Brown Offers Updated Thoughts On Patriots O-Line Coaching Setup
Outside of a promising three-game stretch, the Patriots offensive line hasn’t been good this season. The group was awful in New England’s Week 8 road loss to the New York Jets and wasn’t much better in last Sunday’s home win against the Indianapolis Colts. However, things...
This Celtics-Heat Trade Features Duncan Robinson
Some say that too much of anything is a bad thing. Look at apples. Apples are good for you! On the other hand, there must be a certain number of apples that would be too many to eat in one sitting. NBA teams can have too much of a good thing too.
Patriots players believe one Bill Belichick assistant is the NFL's next great coach
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t a guy that hands out coaching jobs easily. He typically prefers to lean on familiarity and built-in trust before stamping a title on someone’s name. It’s likely the reason why former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is calling the offensive plays over...
NFL Week 10 Best Teaser
We're officially rolling on the NFL teaser front. We've won a season-high three straight, and as Hall of Fame Broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson would say, "Don't stop now, boys." Lately we've been betting one team on the spread and then another on the total points, but this week, we're going...
Zibanejad scores 2 in 700th game as Rangers pound Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.Adam Fox had the go-ahead goal and two assists for the Rangers, who scored six unanswered goals in the third period to avenge a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit at home Sunday."I think we really played a great 60 minutes — I don't know that anything changed in the third period," Zibanejad said. "We had some good chances that didn't go in in the first...
Patriots Practice Notes: O-Line Gets Big Boost Before Bye Week
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had a key member of their offensive line back at practice Wednesday. Center David Andrews returned to the field for the Patriots’ lone bye-week practice after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Patriots’ O-line, and offense as a...
How Mac Jones, Patriots Reacted To Defenders Knowing Plays
FOXBORO, Mass. — Shaquille Leonard and C.J. Mosley didn’t pull off some sort of unprecedented defensive masterclass when they were able to accurately predict some of the Patriots’ play calls. Multiple New England defenders said Wednesday that deciphering an opponent’s plays — as head coach Bill Belichick...
Patriots coach Cam Achord says he’s slowed down legendary caffeine intake
Cam Achord says he’s slowed down his caffeine intake, especially after getting some grief from players. The New England Patriots special teams coordinator raised some eyebrows a couple of years ago when he revealed how much caffeine he consumed in a given day. Back in December 2020, Achord said that he drank six-to-seven coffees a day on top of three Pepsis.
Peyton Manning talks two-sport stars with Russell Wilson on 'Peyton's Places'
Peyton Manning talks two-sport starts with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Peyton's Places. Wilson played minor league baseball for Rockies, before switching focus to NFL dreams
