Wave 3
Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security was heightened at a Jefferson County Public School on Wednesday afternoon after a student was found with a gun in their backpack. According to a letter sent to families from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas, staff received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a student may have a gun in their possession.
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wdrb.com
Officials release ID of 60-year-old who died in motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening. Billy Sexton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
WLKY.com
Father accidentally shoots self inside Grayson County school, deputies say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is expected to be charged after police said he dropped his gun in a school hallway and accidentally shot himself near children. Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were called Wednesday evening to Caneyville Elementary School after the shooting. They said a...
WKYT 27
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
Wave 3
Park DuValle Community Health Center hosts ribbon cutting at new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Park DuValle Community Health Center hosted a ribbon cutting at their new location Thursday. According to the release, the new health center will be located on Old Bardstown Road. Upon opening, the 11,000 square foot clinic will be expanding its services to include pediatrics, women’s health,...
Wave 3
Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The detainees at the embattled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center were removed from the facility late Wednesday evening, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. According to sources, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s office made the call after learning the magnetic doors at the facility may not open in case of a fire.
State officials issue Temporary Emergency Shutdown to Louisville daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from previous reporting on Vanguard Academy. State officials have temporarily shut down a Norton Commons daycare amidst a criminal investigation into one of its employees. In a letter sent to parents, The Vanguard Academy Director Madison Snyder said the State...
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
Wave 3
Barren Co. man dies after Hart Co. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a homicide investigating after a man shot in Hart County died at a Louisville hospital. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. November 7 on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. Troopers say Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, was arguing with...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's new drone finds missing Shepherdsville woman in 15 minutes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office purchased its first drone on Nov. 1 and used it to possibly save a life three days later when it helped investigators find a missing woman in a wooded area. Family members had been searching on foot for hours for the...
Wave 3
Vanguard Academy daycare issued temporary shutdown due to ongoing assault investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville daycare was issued a temporary emergency shutdown due to an ongoing investigation into an assault happening in September. Vanguard Academy sent the letter to parents and guardians on Thursday morning, stating the building would be closed on Friday due to the shutdown. The...
Wave 3
Washington County Schools moves to NTI days due to sicknesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Washington County Schools in Kentucky said the district is moving to NTI days after multiple staff and students have reported illnesses. The school district announced the decision in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, saying in-person classes would be canceled on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Snow Team prepares for a busy winter season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter is just around the corner, but the city is ready for what may come. Specifically, the Louisville Metro Snow Team is gearing up for the cold weather season. Several area organizations joined Mayor Greg Fischer Thursday to layout Louisville’s winter preparedness plan. With close...
Wave 3
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard. The facility housed teens mostly accused of violent crimes. Hokey Weather Facts 11/10/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
WKYT 27
Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
