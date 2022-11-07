ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security was heightened at a Jefferson County Public School on Wednesday afternoon after a student was found with a gun in their backpack. According to a letter sent to families from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas, staff received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a student may have a gun in their possession.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Teens try to carjack ATF agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Park DuValle Community Health Center hosts ribbon cutting at new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Park DuValle Community Health Center hosted a ribbon cutting at their new location Thursday. According to the release, the new health center will be located on Old Bardstown Road. Upon opening, the 11,000 square foot clinic will be expanding its services to include pediatrics, women’s health,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The detainees at the embattled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center were removed from the facility late Wednesday evening, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. According to sources, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s office made the call after learning the magnetic doors at the facility may not open in case of a fire.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barren Co. man dies after Hart Co. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a homicide investigating after a man shot in Hart County died at a Louisville hospital. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. November 7 on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. Troopers say Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, was arguing with...
HART COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Washington County Schools moves to NTI days due to sicknesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Washington County Schools in Kentucky said the district is moving to NTI days after multiple staff and students have reported illnesses. The school district announced the decision in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, saying in-person classes would be canceled on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.
SPRINGFIELD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Snow Team prepares for a busy winter season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter is just around the corner, but the city is ready for what may come. Specifically, the Louisville Metro Snow Team is gearing up for the cold weather season. Several area organizations joined Mayor Greg Fischer Thursday to layout Louisville’s winter preparedness plan. With close...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard. The facility housed teens mostly accused of violent crimes. Hokey Weather Facts 11/10/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
FORT KNOX, KY
WKYT 27

Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
FRANKFORT, KY

