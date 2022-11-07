Read full article on original website
Kirk Cousins reveals surprising truth behind Stefon Diggs trade
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins revealed that Stefon Diggs told him he was not the reason he requested a trade. This Sunday, two of the best teams in the NFL do battle, as the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. Of course, this will be the first time that Bills wide receiver takes on his former team in the Vikings. Diggs was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, became a star, but requested a trade back in 2020, which was ultimately granted.
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
Golf Digest
Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life
Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
thecomeback.com
Former Vikings coach blamed NFL insider for firing
Mike Zimmer might no longer be with the Vikings, but a new and surprising detail about the former coach has emerged. On a recent episode of The Sports Talkers Podcast, Stephen Strom was joined by NFL insider and ProFootballTalk reporter Mike Florio. On the show, Strom asked Florio about a time when a player or coach was angry with him. So, Florio detailed a time earlier this year involving the former coach.
Jackson State football assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son Mike dies at 38
Loyalty, friendship and family mean a lot to Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Tuesday, Sanders was in Dallas, attending the funeral of Adam Zimmer, who passed away on Oct. 31, at age 38. Zimmer is the son of Jackson State football analyst Mike Zimmer. Adam Zimmer was working as an analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season and lived in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, at the time of his death, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Vikings May Play Superstar-for-a-Minute QB Sunday
Remember when the Minnesota Vikings were going through uncertainty at the quarterback position, and a career backup emerged as one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, even if for a moment? Well, he could be starting against them on Sunday as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Case Keenum...
Former Vikings offensive coordinator named USFL head coach
The USFL’s New Orleans Breakers has named a new head coach and that is former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFillipo. The Breakers were best known by Vikings fans for having preseason legend Kyle Sloter as their starting quarterback. DeFillipo served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for 13 games...
SWAT Team In The Booth?! Vikings Announcers Recall 'Oddest Day' at Commanders' FedEx Field
The Minnesota Vikings announcing crew of Paul Allen, Pete Bercich and Chris Hawkey all had a scary encounter with a Washington Commanders fan on Sunday at FedEx Field. One that needed a SWAT team to step in.
GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
What Odell Beckham Jr. Wants and What is Available Aren't Lining Up
Beckham Jr. is reportedly close to being cleared for play, but which team should sign the veteran wide receiver? Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington discuss destinations like the Cowboys, Bills, Giants and Packers, but every scenario presents a problem for both the team and OBJ.
Frank Reich Deserves Another Shot at Head Coach
Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington take a deeper look at Frank Reich's time in Indianapolis and believe he deserves another shot as Head Coach in the NFL.
Colin Cowherd Downplays Tua Tagovailoa's Breakout Season: 'He's Not Great'
Colin Cowherd downplayed Tua Tagovailoa’s breakout season with the upstart Miami Dolphins, as Colin says that Tua is ‘not great’, he’s just ‘winning’ against an easy schedule with an incredibly talented offense.
Bitcoin Bummer for OBJ
As the value of cryptocurrency plummets, OBJ’s decision to forego a normal cash payment in 2021 looks foolhardy.
