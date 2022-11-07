Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins revealed that Stefon Diggs told him he was not the reason he requested a trade. This Sunday, two of the best teams in the NFL do battle, as the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. Of course, this will be the first time that Bills wide receiver takes on his former team in the Vikings. Diggs was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, became a star, but requested a trade back in 2020, which was ultimately granted.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO