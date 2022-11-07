ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Kirk Cousins reveals surprising truth behind Stefon Diggs trade

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins revealed that Stefon Diggs told him he was not the reason he requested a trade. This Sunday, two of the best teams in the NFL do battle, as the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. Of course, this will be the first time that Bills wide receiver takes on his former team in the Vikings. Diggs was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, became a star, but requested a trade back in 2020, which was ultimately granted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf Digest

Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life

Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Former Vikings coach blamed NFL insider for firing

Mike Zimmer might no longer be with the Vikings, but a new and surprising detail about the former coach has emerged. On a recent episode of The Sports Talkers Podcast, Stephen Strom was joined by NFL insider and ProFootballTalk reporter Mike Florio. On the show, Strom asked Florio about a time when a player or coach was angry with him. So, Florio detailed a time earlier this year involving the former coach.
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson State football assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son Mike dies at 38

Loyalty, friendship and family mean a lot to Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Tuesday, Sanders was in Dallas, attending the funeral of Adam Zimmer, who passed away on Oct. 31, at age 38. Zimmer is the son of Jackson State football analyst Mike Zimmer. Adam Zimmer was working as an analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season and lived in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, at the time of his death, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
JACKSON, MS
GolfWRX

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy