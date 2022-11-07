ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FFXIV Tactics Ogre Reborn screenshot contest announced

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) players can join the ongoing Tactics Ogre: Reborn screenshot contest. Keep reading to learn more about how to join to get a chance to win awesome prizes!. The Tactics Ogre: Reborn Screenshot Sweepstakes runs from Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:30 AM PDT, and runs until...
Tactics Ogre Reborn Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story

Roam the land of Valeria and shape its history. Keep reading to learn more about Tactics Ogre Reborn, its release date, gameplay, and story. Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date: November 11, 2022 Tactics Ogre: Reborn comes out on November 11, 2022. It is available on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
9 Years of Shadows Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story

9 Years of Shadows let me relive my childhood memories of staying up late to play Castlevania. Keep reading to learn more about 9 Years of Shadows, its release date, gameplay, and story. 9 Years of Shadows Release Date: Early 2023. 9 Years of Shadows will release in Early 2023....
