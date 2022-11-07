Read full article on original website
Related
Tudor Dixon fights back after MI GOP memo blames her for Republican losses
Michigan GOB Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon is fighting back after an internal memo from the state's Republican Party blamed losses in the Midterm Election on her performance.
Here's what every member of the Trump family is up to after leaving the White House
Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos will be held at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on November 12.
Arizona Legislature makes a turn to the right, but where will that take us?
The Arizona Legislature took a turn to the right, as expected. The question is where that rightward turn will take us. While some races in the House and Senate remain...
Comments / 0