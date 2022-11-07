ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2003 LSU national championship quarterback Matt Mauck shares his thoughts on the Tigers huge 32-31 win over Alabama during the latest episode of Jacques Talk. Mauck is very excited about the new direction of the LSU program under first-year head coach Brian Kelly and believes...
ESPN: No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU was watched by 7.6M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN said No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium was watched by 7.6 million viewers on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Tigers won the thriller, 32-31, in overtime. The network said it was its most-watched regular season college football game since 2016 and...
LSU moves up to No. 7 in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a dramatic win over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 5 the LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) moved up to No. 7 in the newest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Tigers control their own destiny and currently sit in...
New faces to lead EBR Parish School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is going to look very different when January rolls around. District Two Member Dadrius Lanus says, “These seats don’t belong to us. They belong to the people, and they have made their votes and because of that, there will be some new faces.”
17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Come and run fast like a cheetah at BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo this weekend!. The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Zoo Run with Ochsner Health Saturday, Nov. 12. This event includes a 2-mile race and a ½ mile kids’ fun...
Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
Keys to Progress awards car to service member

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Veteran’s Day approaches, many Americans continue to serve our country, but one group is giving back to them. Keys to Progress has given over 900 vehicles since 2013, and 100 this year. It is a privilege most take for granted, driving or an...
Downtown Baton Rouge developments discussed during meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Projects in downtown Baton Rouge were discussed during a meeting of the Downtown Development District on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Leaders spoke about the ongoing construction project at Hollywood Casino on River Road in Baton Rouge. The casino is moving onto land from a riverboat. Progress is being made on the project which is expected to cost $80 million. So far, a completion date has not been announced. According to leaders, the casino has also announced a new general manager from New Jersey.
1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials. It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time....
ExxonMobil tells BR neighborhoods to expect flaring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at ExxonMobil are telling residents in Baton Rouge to expect flaring between Monday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 12. The flaring will be at the company’s Polyolefins Plant on Scenic Highway. According to officials, the flaring is not part of an emergency situation....
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

