Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
yourislandnews.com
The marshes are key to our survival
It is Friday, Oct. 30, and I’m standing in 6 inches of water trying to submerge a 6 inch-wide hose that comes capped-off with a stainless steel nozzle. The nozzle and hose are attached to a Honda,120 GS, gas powered suction pump. This morning I’m doing this with a...
savannahceo.com
Bill Eberlien on Shark Tooth Hunting on the Coast
Bill Eberlien of Savannah Fossils talks about how he goes about diving and finding treasures like fossilized items like shark teeth. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
wtoc.com
Lowcountry officials, emergency crews ready if necessary as Nicole passes through
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.
allongeorgia.com
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop November 19 at Kiwanis Fairgrounds
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, November 19 at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and presented by...
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
Lowcountry businesses, residents prepare for Nicole to make landfall
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Despite the potential impact from Nicole, some residents say they’re not worried at all. As Nicole prepares to make landfall in the Palmetto State, storm preps are already getting underway. Officials have canceled events and even closed schools. But, folks on Hilton Head Island said it will be business […]
City of Savannah adjusts sanitation services ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on […]
wtoc.com
Tybee Island officials advising residents and tourist to stay out of water
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring wind and some heavy rain to the Coastal Empire Thursday. Officials on Tybee Island are emphasizing water safety. This is important for locals to know, and especially folks that are visiting, and may not have experienced tropical storm conditions...
WJCL
Savannah visitors not deterred by rain, wind caused by Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday's unpleasant weather didn't stop people from hopping in their car and driving to Downtown Savannah. "We got in at about 12:30 today...we drove down from Charleston," said visitor George Durney. "The drive down was rougher than I thought. Hard rain, some wind, a little rough."
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
wtoc.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who disappeared
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah are looking for a missing teenage girl. Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of W. 36th St. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Renia...
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
WJCL
Savannah's Joseph Tribble Park to close for lake repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Joseph Tribble Park in Savannah will close for lake repairs on Monday, November 14. The city expects the park to be closed for about six months. Construction crews are repairing the park’s lake to fix a breach that caused the water to drain out of the lake. The repair project includes constructing a 12-feet-wide clay wall along the backside of the lake, filling all voids under the breached area, and replacing the walking trail adjacent to the wall's construction.
blufftontoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
WJCL
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski is...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
wtoc.com
Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Highway 80 has reopened at the Bull River Bridge after being closed on Thursday morning. The Chatham County Police Department said standing water had made the road impassable. As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the road has been reopened.
WJCL
Tropical Storm Nicole: Police reopen Highway 80 after high tide leads to flooding
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Conditions Thursday morning on Highway 80. Update 11:18 a.m.: The highway has reopened. Initial report: Water from high tide has forced officials to close Highway 80 to Tybee Island. According to Chatham County Police, standing water in the road has made it impassable.
Comments / 0