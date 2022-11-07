ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourislandnews.com

The marshes are key to our survival

It is Friday, Oct. 30, and I’m standing in 6 inches of water trying to submerge a 6 inch-wide hose that comes capped-off with a stainless steel nozzle. The nozzle and hose are attached to a Honda,120 GS, gas powered suction pump. This morning I’m doing this with a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
savannahceo.com

Bill Eberlien on Shark Tooth Hunting on the Coast

Bill Eberlien of Savannah Fossils talks about how he goes about diving and finding treasures like fossilized items like shark teeth. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lowcountry officials, emergency crews ready if necessary as Nicole passes through

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
allongeorgia.com

Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop November 19 at Kiwanis Fairgrounds

Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, November 19 at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and presented by...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island officials advising residents and tourist to stay out of water

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring wind and some heavy rain to the Coastal Empire Thursday. Officials on Tybee Island are emphasizing water safety. This is important for locals to know, and especially folks that are visiting, and may not have experienced tropical storm conditions...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah visitors not deterred by rain, wind caused by Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday's unpleasant weather didn't stop people from hopping in their car and driving to Downtown Savannah. "We got in at about 12:30 today...we drove down from Charleston," said visitor George Durney. "The drive down was rougher than I thought. Hard rain, some wind, a little rough."
SAVANNAH, GA
Narcity USA

I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best

JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Savannah's Joseph Tribble Park to close for lake repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Joseph Tribble Park in Savannah will close for lake repairs on Monday, November 14. The city expects the park to be closed for about six months. Construction crews are repairing the park’s lake to fix a breach that caused the water to drain out of the lake. The repair project includes constructing a 12-feet-wide clay wall along the backside of the lake, filling all voids under the breached area, and replacing the walking trail adjacent to the wall's construction.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Highway 80 has reopened at the Bull River Bridge after being closed on Thursday morning. The Chatham County Police Department said standing water had made the road impassable. As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the road has been reopened.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy