Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tennessee sees record $405 million in sports gambling wagers in October
(The Center Square) — Tennessee saw a record $405.3 million in sports gambling wagers in October, according to numbers released on Thursday afternoon. The previous high was $386 million in January. With that, the state collected $6.99 million in taxes, the second-highest amount on record after collecting $8.7 million...
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
$355 million awarded in public safety, judicial services grants
(The Center Square) – An additional $355 million in grants are being awarded for public safety programs and services throughout Texas, including homeland security, border security, law enforcement support, victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and others. The money comes through federal and state programs. "Texas continues working to improve...
Head of Louisiana's child welfare agency resigns after multiple children died on DCFS watch
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tumultuous past few months as agency secretary in which multiple children died despite warnings to DCFS to check on them. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday in a news release that...
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Expanded gaming floor ups the volume at Hard Rock Casino
An expanded gaming floor and endless entertainment options helped Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana once again outpace its rivals in the Hoosier State. Data released Thursday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show Hard Rock in October tallied more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos located throughout Indiana for a 13th consecutive month.
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the...
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.
Second error in Linn elections caught as state results finalized
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
Squabble over PSC elections keeps races off ballot
ATLANTA — Georgia voters chose a governor, a senator, and a slew of other key positions in Tuesday’s election. But two important races were not on the ballot: seats on the state’s Public Service Commission. A Voting Rights Act lawsuit stopped the election — and could change how Georgians choose commissioners.
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability,...
State Election Favors Democrats
With the closure of polling locations Tuesday evening, November 8, New Mexico’s 2022 General Election was all over but the counting. In Sierra County and throughout the state, alert citizens and many anxious party faithfuls were poised for the results as they began to be tallied. The final statewide count concluded heavily in favor of New Mexico’s Democratic party, although several of the races prompted excitement as the ballot boxes from various precincts were opened. While the outcome of Tuesday’s election delivered both happiness and disappointment, in line with each individual voter’s hopes and expectations, the results will no doubt set a tone many governmental functions will continue to reflect over the next four years.
Opening on Veterans Day: Vietnam War from SC perspective
COLUMBIA – The long-neglected story of South Carolinians who fought in Vietnam is about to be told, as it’s never been told before. On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will present a major exhibit that's been years in the making. It’s called, “A War With No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War, 1965-1973." Learn more about it at this special website: https://scinvietnam.com/.
