AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide. The survey gathers key information about issued driving voters to the polls during the election season. The 2022 Midterm Election AP VoteCast shows a large majority of the voters surveyed are concerned about the direction of the country. Associated Press reporter Farnoush Amiri explains that both Democrats and Republicans are blaming the other, but overall, the electorate is concerned about where the nation is headed. "Overall, VoteCast shows signs of a distressed country. In addition to most Americans saying the country is on the wrong track, about six in ten Americans believe that life for this generation will be worse than it was for previous generations," Amiri said.

2 DAYS AGO