Nintendo slashed its full-year sales forecast for its best-selling home gaming console ever following the release of its latest earnings report. The Japanese video game giant reported $4.5 billion in sales for the six months ending Sept. 30, a 5% increase year-over-year. Its ordinary profit reached $2.2 billion during the period, compared to $1.6 billion for the six months ending Sept. 30, 2021. Despite the growth in revenue and profit, Nintendo has been hampered by the ongoing chip shortage plaguing the tech industry.

2 DAYS AGO