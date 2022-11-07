Read full article on original website
Under Armor Rebounds With $1.57B Quarter ￼
Under Armour got back on track for the second quarter after lackluster results earlier this fiscal year. The athletic apparel and equipment retailer generated $1.57 billion in revenue in fiscal Q2 2023, which ended Sept. 30. That’s a 2% increase year-over-year, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.55 billion. Apparel...
No Knockouts for UFC Owner’s $1.2B Quarter
Endeavor reported $1.22 billion in third-quarter revenue, down from $1.39 billion during the same period last year. The owner of mixed martial arts promotion UFC and talent agency WME posted a net loss of $12.5 million, compared to $63.6 million in net income in Q3 FY 2021. The Events, Experiences...
Sony’s Gaming Unit Takes 49% Drop in Profit
Sony put a lot of money into software development and acquisitions in the second quarter — a fact reflected in a big drop in profits. The Tokyo-based conglomerate’s Game & Network Services segment posted $4.8 billion in sales in fiscal Q2 compared to $4.4 billion for the same period the year prior — but suffered a 49% drop in profit for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
Nintendo Slashes Sales Forecast for Popular Gaming Console￼
Nintendo slashed its full-year sales forecast for its best-selling home gaming console ever following the release of its latest earnings report. The Japanese video game giant reported $4.5 billion in sales for the six months ending Sept. 30, a 5% increase year-over-year. Its ordinary profit reached $2.2 billion during the period, compared to $1.6 billion for the six months ending Sept. 30, 2021. Despite the growth in revenue and profit, Nintendo has been hampered by the ongoing chip shortage plaguing the tech industry.
Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights
Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
Peloton Skids Again, Misses Mark in Q1
Peloton continues on a downward spiral with its latest earnings report. The connected fitness giant generated $616.5 million in revenue in fiscal Q1 2023, down from $805 million for the same period the year prior. Peloton failed to meet its own quarter expectations of projected revenue between $625 million and $650 million.
‘Modern Warfare II’ Sales Bright Side to Activision Blizzard’s Q3 Hit
Activision Blizzard reported $1.78 billion in third-quarter revenue, a decline from the $2.07 billion for the same period last year. The company posted net bookings of $1.83 billion, down from $1.88 billion in Q3 FY 2021, and ended the quarter with 368 million monthly active users. Despite the declines, Activision...
DraftKings Reports $502M in Revenue, Projects Heavy Losses
DraftKings is still on the road to profitability, according to its latest earnings report. The Boston-based fantasy and sports betting giant generated $502 million in revenue in Q3 2022, a 136% increase compared to the same period last year. The results were attributed to strong customer acquisition and retention, launches...
Sports Betting Industry Just Set a Quarterly Revenue Record
California overwhelmingly rejected legalized sports betting on Election Day — but the American sports betting industry is still doing great even without the United States’ largest economy contributing. The industry posted a record $1.68 billion in revenue for Q3 2022 — beating the previous record of $1.62 billion...
ESPN+ Rises But Disney Misses Revenue Expectations
Disney continues to build toward profitability in streaming, with ESPN+ acting as a stabilizing force. The media giant brought in $20.15 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter ending Oct. 1, a 9% increase from the same period last year. ESPN+ led among the companies streaming services with 42%...
FuboTV’s Revenue and Losses Increase Over 40%
FuboTV saw both its subscriber count and losses grow as it works to carve out territory in North America’s sports landscape. The sports-focused streamer — which bundles offerings from other networks to lure cord cutters — saw revenues grow 43% year-over-year to reach $224.8 million. However, the...
