SNOW! Were you ready for it? I thought we were and then, I guess the snow blower broke last year and no one told me so there was a good deal of hand shoveling this morning on a driveway without teenagers to coerce to help. Yikes. It’s the time of year when we start to miss things. Like the David Bowie documentary in Quincy last night. Didn’t make it to that nor to get groceries. I did get gas before hand so the Prius can sit there at the top of the driveway untouched for awhile. There’s a wonderful shepard’s pie sitting on the counter right now and the house smells divine. On this snowy morning, I hope the same for you. Be careful out there, especially since school wasn’t canceled and it’s beginning to pile up out there.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO