Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Queer Columbus: A deeper reckoning for Indigenous Peoples’ Month
For my work, I travel to high schools throughout Ohio, which usually means turning up at a sweaty gym on a weeknight for a college fair. More often than I would expect, the conversations I’ve had with high school students and their families about their hopes for the future have taken place beneath the gaze of an Indigenous man in profile.
NBC4 Columbus
Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus history
Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus …. Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus history. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Fraternity hosts turkey giveaway to feed families. Fraternity hosts turkey giveaway to feed families. PrimaryOne Health...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
NBC4 Columbus
Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking
Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with …. Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with rescue dogs. NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own …. NBC4's Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he's been that and so much more....
This Ohio City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
NBC4 Columbus
Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals
Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
$300K grant to aid Columbus non-profit helping women of color expand offerings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A nonprofit based in Columbus’ Weiland Park neighborhood just received a grant that will help in its goal of building a larger space. Zora’s House is a center that works to provide women of color with resources for professional and self development as well as a space for interpersonal connection. A […]
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
NBC4 Columbus
Body found on I-71
Body found on I-71 Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway, which is also having an impact on traffic. “Women of color need to be in that space:” Local …. "Women of color need to be in that space:" Local group brings new talent into tech workforce.
YWCA Columbus selects councilmember Elizabeth Brown as its next president, CEO
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Councilmember Elizabeth Brown has been named the next president and CEO of YWCA Columbus, the agency announced Thursday. Brown, the council’s president pro tempore, was first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019 to Columbus City Council. She said in an interview with NBC4 she will step down from […]
Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new site in German Village is boasting four new luxury townhouse condominiums steps away from Columbus landmarks. Located on Jackson Street, Jackson Mews is home to four townhouses built in 2022 on the border of German Village and Schumacher Place. The new build is steps away from local restaurants, The […]
How Columbus will spend its $1.5 billion bond package
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Voters authorized Columbus this week to spend $1.5 billion to bolster its affordable housing supply, revamp a county courthouse, and upgrade a litany of other city services. The series of bond issues and charter amendments were designed to enhance Columbus’ ability to provide services, enhance outdated infrastructure, and tweak the municipal […]
Columbus program raises up women of color in tech field
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the city of Columbus preparing for massive economic growth due to investments from Intel and Honda, one local initiative is bringing racial and gender diversity into the conversation. “We need to make sure that our city represents our citizens, which means that women of color need to be in that […]
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
WSYX ABC6
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Buckeye Firearms Association responds to suit allegedly scuttling Ohio preemption
Ohio has and continues to have solid support for the Second Amendment. Looking at the Buckeye State, Ohio really does have some of the better gun laws. Ohio has gone permitless carry and Ohio came fairly close last legislative session to becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary state. The other day Cam reported on a lawsuit that targeted Ohio’s preemption law. The injunction seems to have delivered a blow to Ohioans’ protections when it comes to the Second Amendment, but there might be a little more to this story.
Comments / 0