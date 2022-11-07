Ohio has and continues to have solid support for the Second Amendment. Looking at the Buckeye State, Ohio really does have some of the better gun laws. Ohio has gone permitless carry and Ohio came fairly close last legislative session to becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary state. The other day Cam reported on a lawsuit that targeted Ohio’s preemption law. The injunction seems to have delivered a blow to Ohioans’ protections when it comes to the Second Amendment, but there might be a little more to this story.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO