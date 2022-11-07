ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Matter News

Queer Columbus: A deeper reckoning for Indigenous Peoples’ Month

For my work, I travel to high schools throughout Ohio, which usually means turning up at a sweaty gym on a weeknight for a college fair. More often than I would expect, the conversations I’ve had with high school students and their families about their hopes for the future have taken place beneath the gaze of an Indigenous man in profile.
NBC4 Columbus

Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus history

Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus …. Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus history. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Fraternity hosts turkey giveaway to feed families. Fraternity hosts turkey giveaway to feed families. PrimaryOne Health...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking

Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with …. Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with rescue dogs. NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own …. NBC4's Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he's been that and so much more....
NBC4 Columbus

Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals

Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
buckeyefirearms.org

BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case

A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
NBC4 Columbus

Body found on I-71

Body found on I-71 Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway, which is also having an impact on traffic. “Women of color need to be in that space:” Local …. "Women of color need to be in that space:" Local group brings new talent into tech workforce.
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new site in German Village is boasting four new luxury townhouse condominiums steps away from Columbus landmarks. Located on Jackson Street, Jackson Mews is home to four townhouses built in 2022 on the border of German Village and Schumacher Place. The new build is steps away from local restaurants, The […]
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus will spend its $1.5 billion bond package

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Voters authorized Columbus this week to spend $1.5 billion to bolster its affordable housing supply, revamp a county courthouse, and upgrade a litany of other city services. The series of bond issues and charter amendments were designed to enhance Columbus’ ability to provide services, enhance outdated infrastructure, and tweak the municipal […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus program raises up women of color in tech field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the city of Columbus preparing for massive economic growth due to investments from Intel and Honda, one local initiative is bringing racial and gender diversity into the conversation. “We need to make sure that our city represents our citizens, which means that women of color need to be in that […]
WSYX ABC6

Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
buckeyefirearms.org

Buckeye Firearms Association responds to suit allegedly scuttling Ohio preemption

Ohio has and continues to have solid support for the Second Amendment. Looking at the Buckeye State, Ohio really does have some of the better gun laws. Ohio has gone permitless carry and Ohio came fairly close last legislative session to becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary state. The other day Cam reported on a lawsuit that targeted Ohio’s preemption law. The injunction seems to have delivered a blow to Ohioans’ protections when it comes to the Second Amendment, but there might be a little more to this story.
