South Carolina State

3d ago

They’re not even testing ppl in sc at one local hospital my child and I were sick the dr walked in and stated everyone is coming in with flu symptoms so treat it as the flu so who really knows what everyone is walking around with if your not testing ppl

Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WRDW-TV

South Carolina sees highest murder rate in 3 decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A new report shows murder rates are at their highest in South Carolina in three decades. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2021 crime report Thursday. The report says murders are at their highest rate since 1991. It comes as an outbreak of deadly crime...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Online service helps South Carolina families receive child care help

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Social Services announces the launch of the South Carolina Voucher online application portal for families to receive child care assistance, effective as of Oct. 13. According to the department, this online service now allows families to apply for child care financial assistance online...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
WLTX.com

Tracking Nicole, Possible Impacts for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to affect South Carolina's weather this week, bringing a chance of rain and even some severe weather by Thursday into Friday. Dry, breezy, and cooler weather is expected today as a strong area of high pressure builds in from the north....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
greenville.com

South Carolina Health Leaders Caution Residents to Take Actions to Reduce Impacts of Respiratory Illnesses

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA), Lexington Medical Center (LMC), McLeod Health, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and Prisma Health are teaming up to caution residents to take actions now to reduce impacts of respiratory illnesses on our state’s families and hospitals.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina

We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
FLORIDA STATE
News19 WLTX

Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
COLUMBIA, SC

