MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood
Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
secretmiami.com
The Secret Miami Guide To Making The Most Of Art Basel 2022
It’s beginning to look a lot like Art Week! Art Basel is returning to the shores of Miami in what’s set to be the biggest edition yet with 283 exhibitors from 38 countries and territories. Marking its 20th anniversary this year, Art Basel Miami Beach has become one of the biggest art events of the year in the Magic City and the country.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Miami Restaurants for Latin American Food
Dubbed the Capital of Latin America, Miami boasts a foodie scene that reflects the melting pot of cultures and culinary traditions that have taken root here. From Cuba to Colombia, to Venezuela, Brazil, and beyond, the food in Miami represents the diversity of its people. There are now more Latin American and Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami than you can shake a steak at, gaucho-style. Here’s a pick of the best restaurants in Miami for the cuisines of eight different countries in Latin America, from Peru to Nicaragua.
Where To Be Seen And Not Eat
In Miami, people don’t always go to a restaurant because they want to eat. Sometimes, it’s just an excuse to sit in a crowded, shiny dining room and puff out your chest like a rare Amazonian bird during mating season. This genre of restaurant is often astronomically expensive, somewhat loud, and serves food that’s the equivalent of an extra in a Dwayne Johnson movie. If you live here long enough, are being dragged to a birthday dinner, or you have a friend in town whose only knowledge of Miami is from influencer geotags, chances are you’re going to end up at one of these spots. Here’s what to expect.
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?
Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
architectureartdesigns.com
Miami High-Rise Lifestyle – 3 Dream Condominiums To Consider
What is the city of your dreams? Is it Miami by any chance? Well, if it is, you have really good taste. Miami City is a fantastic choice for your next home city. Why? Well, there are just so many reasons that make Miami the perfect spot to become your next home. Let’s start off with the amazing beaches that you will have direct access to. Not enough? How about the craziest beach parties out there?
Click10.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest to open at new location Friday
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole slowly making its way out of South Florida, weekend plans are now on the table. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is kicking off the Holiday season in South Florida with a tree lighting ceremony for their opening night celebration on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Miami New Times
Flight 401 Memorial Marks 50th Anniversary of Crash
Beverly Raposa was a bubbly, 25-year-old flight attendant onboard Eastern Airlines Flight 401 from New York to Miami when the plane slammed into the Everglades at 225 miles per hour near midnight on December 29, 1972. Of the 176 people aboard, 101 people died in the crash, which at the...
NBC Miami
Nicole Brings Flooding to Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale Beaches
The early impacts of what was Hurricane Nicole were on display in Broward County, particularly in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood beaches Wednesday night. King tide and several inches of rain brought flooding along Florida A1A in both cities. “We were just at the restaurant and the water came up really...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
Willie T’s Seafood Shack Opens in Fort Lauderdale
The 1,700 square-foot Fort Lauderdale location has 42 seats total – 26 indoor, 8 outdoor and 8 seats at the bar/lounge
communitynewspapers.com
CityPlace Doral To Transform into a Winter Wonderland this Holiday Season with its Annual ‘Light Up The Night’ Extravaganza, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 2022
All is merry and bright at CityPlace Doral! From Nov. 17–Dec. 31, 2022, the community is invited to enjoy CityPlace Doral’s “Light Up The Night” winter wonderland extravaganza featuring multi-colored LED lighting on the center’s Christmas tree and palm trees lining the outdoor shops, as well as a colorful waterfall display choreographed to everyday favorites and holiday classics. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 7-11 p.m.
sflcn.com
Caribbean-American Veterans to be Honored at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
MIRAMAR – The Courage & Grace Foundation Inc., will honor two Caribbean-American Veterans at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival with the Veteran Trailblazer of Caribbean Heritage Award on Sunday, November 13, at Miramar Regional Park. The Founders of Courage & Grace Foundation, Inc., Kenneth & Maxine Reyes...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed
The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
secretmiami.com
CocoWalk Will Host 3 Mesmerizing Candlelight Concerts This Winter
This winter, deep in the tropical oasis of Coconut Grove, a 60-foot Kapok tree lit by thousands of flickering candles will be surrounded by enchanting live musical performances. CocoWalk will host a magical, three-part Candlelight concert series – open to all. Candlelight concerts have mesmerized audiences all over the...
