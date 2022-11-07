In Miami, people don’t always go to a restaurant because they want to eat. Sometimes, it’s just an excuse to sit in a crowded, shiny dining room and puff out your chest like a rare Amazonian bird during mating season. This genre of restaurant is often astronomically expensive, somewhat loud, and serves food that’s the equivalent of an extra in a Dwayne Johnson movie. If you live here long enough, are being dragged to a birthday dinner, or you have a friend in town whose only knowledge of Miami is from influencer geotags, chances are you’re going to end up at one of these spots. Here’s what to expect.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO