Scottsdale, AZ

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
phoenixmag.com

Where to Eat: 3 Global Restaurants in North Phoenix

Try cuisine from around the world without leaving North Phoenix. Any discussion of the Valley’s most underrated restaurants must include this sprawling Teutonic beer garden and its luscious rinderrouladen: bacon and onions rolled in fork-tender roast beef. 2625 E. Bell Rd. 602-404-5919, edelweissbiergarten.com. Marigold Maison. Featuring brighter, more modern...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Sicilian Butcher set to slice into new markets

When Joey Maggiore opened the first location of The Sicilian Butcher in 2017 off Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road in Scottsdale, his wanted to pay homage to the restaurants his Sicily-born father ran to raise his family. “This is my family heritage,” Joey said. “My father was born and raised...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!

Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Town Germann build-to-rent community breaks ground in Gilbert

Family Development and Mosaic today have announced the groundbreaking at Town Germann, a gated, build-to-rent community located in Gilbert, Arizona. The 14.5-acre property will consist of 209 luxury townhomes ranging from approximately 1,192 to 1,379. square feet with two- and three-bedrooms, 2 baths plus a powder room and two-car attached...
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Charcuterie and Sparkles are on the Menu at This New Phoenix Bakery

“Leave a little sparkle wherever you go!” That's the motto of Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co., a Phoenix company that celebrated the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar store on October 1. The company was founded by a couple whose sparkling personalities are so in sync, that they...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close

Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
GILBERT, AZ
azbex.com

Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix

Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New Restaurant

Burgers and fries are both on the menu.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Breakfast food is life. At least that’s the case for some people. If you could eat a bowl of cereal for dinner, a bagel as an anytime snack, and pancakes as an after-bar pick-me-up, you obviously fall into this category. And even if you don’t, if you enjoy a quality omelet then you are sure to appreciate a brand-new restaurant that has made its way to Scottsdale. Specializing in all things breakfast and lunch, it might just be your new go-to spot for everything from burgers to omelets.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

18-year-old cat seeks loving home with Valley family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family. Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.
PHOENIX, AZ

