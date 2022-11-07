ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYjzl_0j2CYF0A00
Lakenya Griffin, left, and Abriyah Griffin. Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said.

It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 near Wait and Wood streets in Paterson, when Abriyah Griffin, 25, of Newark, gave 31-year-old Lakenya Griffin, of Minersville, PA, the gun and told her to shoot the victim, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Lakenya fired the weapon but missed the victim, who fled the scene — followed by the Griffins in a separate car, Valdes said. The Griffins were stopped at of Seymour Avenue and West Runyon Street in Newark, and apprehended, authorities said.

Both Lakenya and Abriyah were charged with attempted murder and various weapons offenses. Abriyah is also charged with terroristic threats. The State has filed motions to hold both women pending trial.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 34

kanny
3d ago

This is the 💩 moving into our town!!! No contribution to society!! Long for the days when it was beautiful here.

Reply(12)
21
AP_001099.5e5ba0d2bfbc48dfadf0ed6cd6c04a2b.0622
3d ago

Put them away just have go to court and only to hear both are getting 35 yrs straight locked away with no bail or early release

Reply(1)
10
Margarita Sanabria
3d ago

the other girl a dummy u older then her she should of know better. let them get what they deserve

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Newark police shooting suspect appears at detention hearing

NEWARK, N.J. -- The suspect accused of shooting two Newark police officers appeared in court on Wednesday.Kendall Howard avoided all eye contact with cameras at his virtual detention hearing in Essex County Superior Court, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.Prosecutors argued the alleged 30-year-old cop shooter should be kept in custody pending trial. Defense attorney Douglas Mitchell agreed."Does your client consent to detention without prejudice on that complaint?" the judge asked."Yes, Your Honor. He consents without prejudice," Mitchell said.Howard was arrested last Wednesday, accused of injuring two Newark cops trying to question him about a shooting that occurred Oct. 28.He managed to...
NEWARK, NJ
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Herald Community Newspapers

Police arrest Brooklyn man with gun in Inwood

A Brooklyn man was arrested after Nassau officers found him holding a firearm case in Inwood at 11:52 p.m. on Nov. 9. While on patrol, officers were driving west on Bayview Avenue and observed the man walking in the same direction, of Gates Avenue. During the subsequent investigation, police said that Dellon Gilford, 39, of 93rd street, had a 9mm handgun in the case.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecoaster.net

Long Branch Man Charged in Shooting

A Long Branch man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place in West Long Branch and left one victim injured last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Nov. 3. Donte Gibson, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder,...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said. The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
402K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy