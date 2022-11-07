Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com
Westfield business offering variety of powersports gear and equipment
DUC-PAC moves to new Springfield location
An east Longmeadow manufacturing company is moving to Springfield and they received a warm welcome Thursday on Page Boulevard.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: November 10
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Agawam, Agawam Doering Middel School held their annual Bring a Veteran to School day event which started at 8:30 Thursday morning. Local leaders, Agawam Mayor William Sapellli and Senator John Velis were in attendance for the event, showing their support for veterans.
businesswest.com
Pittsfield Is Transforming Its Economy
This is a 16-acre parcel within the William Stanley Business Park, created at the site of the massive General Electric transformer manufacturing complex in Pittsfield, which closed nearly 30 years ago. The site has been available for development for more than two decades now, said Linda Tyer, Pittsfield’s mayor for...
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
westernmassnews.com
Local veteran receives home renovations
Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester's Canal District Announces Closing
WORCESTER - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street in Worcester's Canal District announced the restaurant is closing its doors on Nov. 19. The announcement, made on social media on Wednesday night, reads, "It's with a heavy heart that we are announcing our last day of service will be November 19th. We've had an incredible run here in the Canal District and would like to thank all our great customers and amazing staff! Come on in before we close and enjoy some great 'cue."
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield bakery nears sale of final cupcake this weekend
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts cupcake bakery, that has been around for more than a decade, is closing its doors at the end of the week. Mama Cakes in Westfield will soon be selling its last cupcake. After eleven-and-a-half years of selling delectable treats to customers across the area, owner Kimberly McNutt is shutting off the ovens and closing the doors.
Page Blvd in Springfield construction project announced
Springfield city leaders joined East Springfield neighborhood council members Wednesday morning for an announcement on a construction project for Page Boulevard.
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing
Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Springfield road paving and infrastructure bill spending
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, questioning why specific roads in Springfield have not been paved after the state received infrastructure money. A viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield is one of...
Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware
The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Single family residence sells for $645,000 in Wilbraham
David Sonnefeld and Pamela Sonnefeld bought the property at 15 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Philip M. Pin and Marybeth J. Pin on Oct. 14, 2022, for $645,000 which works out to $230 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield museums host fundraiser, glass art exhibit
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums hosted a fundraiser, along with an exhibit from Josh Simpson titled “Visionary Explorations In Glass.”. Both a silent and a live auction will gave guests opportunities to bid on unique Josh Simpson pieces. It ran from 5:30 to 8:30 which gave Western Mass News a chance to stop by and talk with Josh Simpson, who told Western Mass News what it means to have his art in Springfield.
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak will be performing at MGM Springfield on November 26 as part of his Christmas tour. “I love Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Elvis. Those are my heroes. I think of them. They had great Christmas songs and so, doing those songs the classic ones and trying to write some that would fit in was a lot of fun,” Isaak said.
