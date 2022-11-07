Read full article on original website
DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield. The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city. Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of...
Town by Town: November 10
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Agawam, Agawam Doering Middel School held their annual Bring a Veteran to School day event which started at 8:30 Thursday morning. Local leaders, Agawam Mayor William Sapellli and Senator John Velis were in attendance for the event, showing their support for veterans.
Springfield Elks Lodge names their 2022 Veteran of the Year
A law was passed earlier this year by state legislators, allowing those in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses in Massachusetts.
Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans.
Governor-Elect Maura Healey visits The Berkshires
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor-Elect Maura Healey visited the Berkshires Thursday to meet with local officials and quote “spread the love” to the western part of the state. Govenor- Elect Healey spoke on several important issues that she plans to tackle during her time in office. such as economic...
Seven Longmeadow seniors receive college scholarships for lacrosse
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Seven seniors from Longmeadow High School received scholarships to play lacrosse in college. Boys head coach, Keith Campbell told Western Mass News that some of those college include Merrimack College, Johnson and Wales University, and Clarkson University. Campbell said this is the most players that he’s coached...
Local lawmakers react to the passing of ballot question 4
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans.
Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fun day at Western Mass News as we welcomed a group from Hopkins Academy for a Future Media Leaders tour here at our studio in Springfield. The group heard from a variety of departments on the many career paths across the media industry.
Springfield redistricting causes difficulties for voters
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm election. Western Mass News is getting answers after recent redistricting has caused some people to show up at the wrong polling place. When some people showed up to...
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
Westfield business offering variety of powersports gear and equipment
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local business in Westfield is offering a variety of powersports gear and equipment.
Velis leads Calabrese in 2nd Hampden and Hampshire senate race
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - John Velis holds a lead over Cecilia Calabrese in the race for the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District senate seat. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Velis, the incumbent candidate held 68 percent of the vote. Velis was hoping to lock in another two years representing this...
Local veteran receives home renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local veteran received home renovations.
Getting Answers: Springfield road paving and infrastructure bill spending
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, questioning why specific roads in Springfield have not been paved after the state received infrastructure money. A viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield is one of...
West Springfield holds annual Veterans Day parade
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces. “Shows that people care about us when we march in a parade like this, cares for what we did for this country, for making this country stay free, the way it’s been, and it makes us proud that we have served,” said Navy veteran Bob Pomeroy.
Calabrese challenging incumbent Velis for 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District seat
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The race for State Senate in the Second Hampden and Hampshire District is underway with Democrat John Velis and Republican Cecilia Calabrese on the ballot. It is anyone’s race in the Paper City. Senator John Velis is hoping to lock in another two years, running...
Oliveira and Johnson face off for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has its eye on the race for an open State Senate seat Tuesday night. We talked about the seat held by State Senator Eric Lesser, who decided to run for lieutenant governor, but did not win the primary. These are the two candidates...
Springfield museums host fundraiser, glass art exhibit
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums hosted a fundraiser, along with an exhibit from Josh Simpson titled “Visionary Explorations In Glass.”. Both a silent and a live auction will gave guests opportunities to bid on unique Josh Simpson pieces. It ran from 5:30 to 8:30 which gave Western Mass News a chance to stop by and talk with Josh Simpson, who told Western Mass News what it means to have his art in Springfield.
Wednesday night news update
In this update, a 66-year-old woman is confirmed dead after a two-alarm house fire yesterday in Millers Falls, results are in for all four of the ballot questions in this midterm election, and Governor-Elect Maura Healey speaking out today after her historic victory. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Getting Answers: Walgreens closes location on Granby Road in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday for good. Now, many customers will have to pick up their prescriptions elsewhere. “It’s very sad to see things closing that have been here for a while, you know. Now, we...
