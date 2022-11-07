WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces. “Shows that people care about us when we march in a parade like this, cares for what we did for this country, for making this country stay free, the way it’s been, and it makes us proud that we have served,” said Navy veteran Bob Pomeroy.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO