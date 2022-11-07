Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
therealdeal.com
Robert Rivani fattens his South of Fifth restaurant portfolio
Robert Rivani is done hunting for commercial condos in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood after picking up a restaurant space near Joe’s Stone Crab. Rivani, a mohawked retail investor who leads Miami-based Black Lion Investment Group, paid $12.2 million for a 13,500-square-foot commercial unit at One Ocean Condominium at 1 Collins Avenue, according to a press release.
therealdeal.com
Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates
Taylor Collins, a managing partner at Two Roads Development, is aware of the paradox a lot of developers and brokers are seeing in the market, especially in Miami. He agrees that the slowdown is here, and hesitates to compare anything to the boom in prices of last year. Yet, he is still finding that demand is high. Last year, he said, was “a very strange year” with an “unnatural” appreciation of values.
therealdeal.com
“The real pain hasn’t hit”: Top resi brokers talk pricing, crypto crash
Corcoran Group’s Pam Liebman borrows an analogy one of her brokers uses to convince sellers to lower their prices. “If you walk into Bergdorf in January and you see this beautiful cashmere sweater for $1,500, and you go back in June and it’s still there for $1,500, are you going to go buy it? No,” Liebman said on a panel of superstar brokers at The Real Deal’s South Florida Real Estate Showcase & Forum at Mana Wynwood in Miami on Thursday.
therealdeal.com
Billionaire Ross’ proposal to upzone Deauville site in Miami Beach fails
Miami Beach voters rejected a ballot measure that would have given New York developer and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross the ability to build a larger project on the oceanfront site of the historic Deauville resort. The Related Companies owner’s pending purchase of the Deauville, rumored to be for roughly...
therealdeal.com
Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
In an allegedly illegal quest to oust a restaurant operator from one of its South Beach hotels, the Nakash family enterprise hired a private investigator to pose as a guest who concocted bogus noise complaints about the tenant. The tactic failed spectacularly, and provided substantial proof for Miami-Dade Circuit Court...
therealdeal.com
Voters defeat Peebles, Sternlicht office projects in Miami Beach
Voters on Tuesday defeated developers’ plans for a pair of office projects off Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road. A development group led by Don Peebles and another team led by Integra Investments — with Barry Sternlicht among the members — wanted to build on separate sites in South Beach. The controversial bids to develop city-owned parking lots under 99-year leases had divided commissioners and residents throughout most of this year.
therealdeal.com
“Winter doesn’t really come to South Florida”: Developers on economic climate
Top developers didn’t deny that it’s a tough economic environment right now, but South Florida, they said, has the wind at its back. “Given the macro-economics, I would like to refer to my friend Jon Snow to say, ‘Winter is coming,’” Arnaud Karsenti said in reference to the “Game of Thrones” character. “But fortunately, winter doesn’t really come to South Florida.”
therealdeal.com
Miami-Dade condo sale prices fall in October
Miami-Dade County’s luxury condo sale prices fell in October, multiple metrics show. Top condo sales for October totaled $157.2 million, down from September’s $185.3 million. The latest volume was still higher than August’s $145.5 million and July’s 104.5 million. Multiple Listing Service data from condo.com show...
therealdeal.com
Health care moguls buy Hialeah Gardens nursing home for $43M
A pair of nursing home investors scooped up a Hialeah Gardens facility for $43.2 million. Bent Philipson and Andrew Bronfeld bought Signature HealthCare Center of Waterford at 8333 West Okeechobee Road from an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Arba Group, records show. The deal for the 214-unit facility breaks down to...
therealdeal.com
Billionaire Ken Griffin on politics, all things Florida and building a trading room in 5 days
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez lept into economic booster mode when he met with Ken Griffin at Citadel in Chicago, before the billionaire hedge funder decided to move his companies here. Griffin suggested that he was considering the move. “Ten minutes later, the mayor has Google Maps out and he’s talking...
Comments / 0